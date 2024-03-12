The days of typing 10-page essays or studying for those detrimental chemistry finals are slowly approaching. Finals week makes one realize how little time there is within a day to study and how coffee may be the only thing keeping you from collapsing into exhaustion. For many, studying is the most grueling task to encounter, but there have been recent methods that students utilize to make studying interactive and less likely to make one cry from a headache.

Music has become one of the most popular study instruments students use nowadays. Depending on the task at hand, the kinds of music students listen to while studying will differ on every individual’s personal taste of music or sound. From everyday pop music, R&B, Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) background to Study with Me’s on Youtube, music has dramatically altered the art of studying by increasing focus and memorization.

In “Do you listen to music while studying? A portrait of how people use music to optimize their cognitive performance,” a study by Franziska Goltz and Makiko Sadakata, noted how people tend to use less background music (BGM) “when engaged in more difficult tasks, they become less critical about the type of BGM when engaged in easier tasks.” Taking in reading, memorization, critical thinking and writing, Goltz and Sadakata concluded that, regardless of the task at hand, there were benefits and negatives to listening to BGM.

For example, if there is a quiz that requires memorization of various definitions, try listening to instrumental or the alluring sounds of Beethoven’s classical symphonies. As these styles of sound emphasize the structural body of the music rather than focusing on the meaning or flow of rhythmic lyrics, it can be less distracting when having to memorize a billion definitions. Another study by Lara Dodge, “Music and Memory: Effects of Listening to Music While Studying in College Students,” found that students at the University of Wisconsin-Stout showed “little to no detriment” when completing a reading comprehension test after studying for it while listening to nothing and listening to classical music. It proves how college students have adapted to their environments, especially as many prefer to work in bustling coffee shops or Orbach Library’s silent floor on the second level.

The appeal of background noise in general is also another study tool college students have utilized. ASMR, defined as “a combination of positive feelings, relaxation and a distinct, static-like tingling sensation on the skin,” has transformed what background noise can look like as several ASMR artists perform several “triggers” to assist with focus and studying. Mic-scratching, whispering, hair combing and more subtle sounds can be relaxing to many. Many videos on YouTube use the aforementioned sounds or they often have the ASMR artist doing their own work as they study, such as writing notes and inaudibly whispering to themselves. These popular triggers submerge audiences into feeling as if they are actively studying with a friend or peer.

ASMR has often been stigmatized as an “odd” occurrence in the media as many are uncomfortable with the emphasized sounds these creators make. Rather than lifting an eyebrow at it, try to take the time to listen to one of these videos for sleep, relaxation or studying.

Similarly, Lo-fi, short for low-fidelity, refers to “less polished” and lower quality music that purposefully contains imperfections. Everyone who is adamant about their studying practically knows the ever-so popular YouTuber, Lofi Girl. The iconic cartoon of the girl studying by a window while her cat sits beside her also provides a relaxing environment for many. Oftentimes, the videos will have a different theme, such as Lonely Night, 1 A.M. Chill Session and Morning Coffee for any kind of vibe a person is feeling.

Lo-fi created its own kind of aesthetic, one that allows people to feel present in the world these videos depict. There is a certain kind of beauty to this form of music because it is not just another study playlist. Its personalized color palette and ambient sounds complement this genre of sound that many can connect to. Its personal aesthetic makes it feel homey and welcoming, creating a calm environment where one won’t feel alone in one’s studying.