Aries (March 21 – April 19): Chariot

The Chariot means one thing and one thing only: momentum. It is the end of the quarter, and all you have to do is keep pushing through. The finish line is in sight — now, it is just a matter of getting there. No more procrastination or hesitation. Your spring break will be all the more enjoyable when your hard work pays off.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Wheel of Fortune

Everything you need is already in place. I hope you’ve been preparing for finals, because now, it is out of your hands. Trust the process, and roll with the punches, because it is in the hands of fate now. Know that whatever happens was meant to happen.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Queen of Wands

You know yourself best, Gemini, and you know that you’ve been pretty busy these past few weeks. That’s not going to change any time soon, but trust yourself. You know what you need, and you know what you need to do to get it. You’ve already reached a better balance than you think.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Page of Cups

It may seem crazy, but as winter quickly comes to a close and the dreaded spring quarter approaches, there are still new opportunities on the horizon. Even as your classes finish and you prepare for finals, be open to new ideas and possibilities that come your way. You never know what will blossom come spring.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The Lovers

Not to be sappy, Leo, but you’ve found a connection. Even amidst the stresses of finals, that’s a connection you need to nurture and strengthen; it will nurture and strengthen you in turn. Don’t let academic struggles pull you away from the people you love, but instead, know who you can rely on to see you through tough times.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles represents a new project or manifestation. As classes wrap up and the winter transitions into spring, cast your thoughts forward, to the things you’ll need to prepare for the upcoming quarter. Don’t see it as an obligation, as yet more work to take care of — see it for the new beginning that it is.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The Tower

Things are about to change, Libra, and not necessarily for the better. Even if you’re as prepared as can be, even if you’ve spent hours studying for finals, you can’t be prepared for every possibility. Expect the unexpected, and you’ll still be caught off guard. The only thing to do is go with the flow and ride out the chaos.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Five of Cups

Things haven’t been going your way, Scorpio. That’s only to be expected — it happens from time to time, but you’ve got to move on eventually. If you spend all your time looking back, fixating on your mistakes and failures, you won’t be able to see the opportunity for change when it comes. Forgive yourself for what’s already happened.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Hermit

Finals week is not the time to be getting your party on. Nobody loves having to do it, but sometimes, you have to hunker down and study. Now is the time to conserve your mental energy in preparation for all those essays, exams and projects. You’re more than capable — if you apply yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Justice

Justice is as self-explanatory as they come. If you’ve been doing right by others and living up to your own beliefs and ideals, then it’s almost time for all that goodwill to be given back to you. If you haven’t — if you’ve been putting yourself before others, and ignoring your own moral compass — well, there’s still time to change your tune.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Page of Swords

As the winter fades into spring, you’re exploring new methods of tackling your problems, and new approaches to your projects and obligations. You’re feeling things out, breaking out of old habits and getting a sense for the new — your challenge now is to stick the landing. Don’t try new things just to fall back into those old habits — really try to make a change.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Queen of Cups

You’re becoming very aware of the problems that the people around you are having, Pisces. In that awareness, don’t be overwhelmed by the tide of emotion — you’re more than capable of using your empathy and intuition to help and guide the people you love, without losing yourself in the process. Trust that you can be both what others need you to be, and what you yourself need you to be.