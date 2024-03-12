As much as I hate to align with stereotypes, I am a Filipina that absolutely loves karaoke. Whether it be using the karaoke machine at someone’s house, going to a local karaoke spot or just bumping music and singing in someone’s car, karaoking never gets old for me. However, the unfortunate part about this is that I am not a good singer. In fact, I would go as far to say that I am god awful. If you can relate to me, or you’re a good singer looking for some new songs to stun the crowd with your voice, this article is for you. This is a list of some of my personal favorite solo karaoke songs that you can have fun singing whether you have perfect pitch or are tone deaf.

“Creep” by Radiohead

Whether you sing this song out of tune or you’re hitting every note, as long as you put in enough emotion and drama in your voice, you’ll have the crowd cheering you on. It can also be sung in a different octave to better fit your vocal range since the original pitch might be hard to hit, and it’s especially fun to scream-sing the bridge. Pretend you’re Manolo from “The Book of Life,” singing for your unrequited lover with “Creep.”

“When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars

This nostalgic number will bring you and your audience back to when the radio was still good. One of the first times I ever did “karaoke” was when I was in middle school on a field trip, and my classmates and I spontaneously started singing this song on the school bus. Looking back on it makes me cringe, but I will never forget how much fun middle school me had singing this song with her peers. This is a great ballad to sing completely unhinged as you reminisce on a past lover (or at least pretend to do so).

“With or Without You” by U2

If you really want a throwback to impress some older people in your audience, U2 is always a good go-to. This is what my dad would call a “beerhouse” song. After hearing the story about him singing this song in a bar when he was deployed in Hawaii more times than I can remember, I decided to finally give it a listen, and I have now come to the conclusion that this is one of the best karaoke songs. You can get away with speak-singing a lot of the song, which makes it on the easier side. It is quite a lengthy song, so be warned that you will be in the spotlight for quite a bit.

“Classic” by MKTO

This is a “classic” song that will be sure to get your audience hyped and on their feet. It has a catchy, feel-good melody, which will definitely be stuck in you and your friends’ heads even when the night is over. My personal favorite part of the song is the rap verse, which is so fun to sing to (although I sometimes do mess it up).

“Michael in the Bathroom” by George Salazar

This one is for my fellow theater kids (whether or not you want to admit it). This show tune isn’t the easiest to sing, I’ll admit. But it is an exciting one that will wake up the crowd. It is the perfect amount of dramatic and funny. The normies that don’t know it will be hit with a wave of surprise if you pull this song out of your sleeve!

“You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift

An emotive track, “You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift is the perfect love song to scream-sing to when the mic is in your hands. The bridge in this song is the perfect moment that will build up hype in your audience before you belt out the lyrics. Additionally, this is a very popular song, so you will definitely have the audience singing along to it with you where they won’t even notice whether or not you’re a good singer

“Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s

“Hey There Delilah” is a fan favorite. If you or anybody in the audience is in a long distance relationship, performing this will get everyone in their feels. You’ll have the audience hoping Delilah waited for you.

“The A Team” by Ed Sheeran

This is a favorite karaoke song of my close friends’ whenever we sing together. When I saw Ed Sheeran sing this live, I remember being surprised at knowing all of the lyrics because of how many times my friends would sing this song during karaoke. This song will be sure to spark some sad emotions for you and anyone in the audience. Teardrops will be hitting the mic.

“I’m Not the Only One” by Sam Smith

This is the type of song that you really need to get into. I mean you have to up the dramatics tenfold; I’m talking about being on your knees on the floor gripping the mic as tightly as you can as you tug at your hair out of faux frustration at your dying romantic relationship. You really have to sell it if you sing this song, and if you succeed, I’m sure the audience will adore your performance even if they might not have adored your singing.

I hope now you and your friends have a list of songs to add to your karaoke repertoire and/or your karaoke playlist. Next time, when someone asks you “What should we sing next?” I hope you have a good answer. Have fun belting out these songs to your heart’s content at your next karaoke-related function!