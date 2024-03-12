Look out, comic book nerds, here comes Birdcage Comics Cafe making waves as the coolest new spot in town. Birdcage Bottom Books is an online website that sells comics wholesale and individually. Founded back in 2008 by J.T. Yost, the store’s mission is to show the literary work of creative artists and share comics made by upcoming writers. Yost passed the torch to Daniel Whitfield, the owner of Birdcage Comics Cafe, and now the online website is partnered together with the coffee shop to bring the zines sold online, in person.

Before owning Birdcage Comics Cafe, Whitfield was a mailman and an online bookseller for Birdcage Bottom Books. His position as a mailman conveniently allowed him to mail any comic book sales through the postal service. However, he soon quit his job because he donated a kidney to his father-in-law; the strain of walking many miles a day on his body was unsafe. However, his gallant efforts soon rewarded him with an opportunity to buy the shop that he owns to this very day. His father-in-law pitched in to loan him money as a thanks for donating a kidney. Whitfield opened Birdcage Comics Cafe and has his collection of zines in the shop for customers to enjoy and read while they sip some coffee and listen to live music on Fridays. Here are some fan-favorite treats I tried!

As I stepped into the coffee-scented haven, the rhythmic hum of conversation and hiss of the espresso machine provided a soothing soundtrack to the overall atmosphere. To the left of the room displayed a library of zines ranging from different genres, colors and sizes. Light brown wooden tables sat in the middle and against the wall, which was perfect for studying and cramming for finals since the shop provides four outlets near each one! The chalkboard menu was filled with doodles and colorful letterings — sandwiches were labeled in blue, breakfast in yellow and freshly squeezed lemonade in green. I decided to try one food item and three different drinks. What caught my eye first was highlighted in red, pizza bagels.

Pizza bagels

Pizza bagels are made from your choice of either a plain cheese or an everything bagel. The base is toasted in the oven and then slathered with marinara sauce and topped with cheese and two toppings, I chose pepperoni and jalapenos. After its second visit to the toaster oven, the melted cheesy pizza bagel is ready to be served. As my teeth sank into the hot, gooey goodness of the pizza bagel, the flavors erupted on my tastebuds; I knew that this was a solid nine out of ten meal for me. If the pineapple I added as a third topping was cooked similarly to Domino’s pizza, I would’ve given it a full ten out of ten.

Freshly squeezed lemonade

The next thing I tried on the menu was their huckleberry lemonade and strawberry lemonade. The huckleberry lemonade had an unusual flavor that made me reach for more with every sip. It was a bit sour and sweet, but overall, delicious. The strawberry lemonade was tangy enough to make me nod in contentment and sweet enough to chug most of it, leaving anyone wanting seconds.

Brown sugar espresso with oat milk

From their faves menu, I tried their well-known brown sugar espresso with oat milk. On my first sip, the boldness of the espresso felt like a warm hug. The sweetness of the carefully crafted brown sugar added the perfected amount of flavor and beautifully balanced the bitterness of the coffee. This brown sugar espresso holds a special place in my coffee loving heart, earning it a place as one of my favorites. Through my journey exploring numerous coffee shops in Riverside, and now San Bernardino, this delicious coffee stood out from the crowd. I will be returning at least bi-weekly to enjoy more delicious coffee from the rest of their menu.

Red Bull bird fuel

Last but not least in our review is the flavored Red Bull section! This shop had the bright idea to add flavoring to Red Bull, enhancing their taste. You can find many flavors on the menu, including ones such as strawberry, raspberry and peach. I sipped on a Red Bull infused with peach which was nothing short of a sensational experience. The initial burst of the bubbliness from the carbonation mixed with the natural taste of peaches created a balance that was both satisfying and invigorating. The energy boost allowed me to finish five chapters of a novel I was reading, and catch up on many other assignments. If you’ve had a hectic day or are simply seeking a pick-me-up, a zingy Red Bull infused with flavoring will surely elevate your energy through the day.

Visiting Birdcage Comics Cafe was a delightful journey that exceeded the expectations of traditional coffee shops. From the moment I entered, the ambiance was both cozy and vibrant, with hints of zines and study vibes creating an inviting atmosphere. As I savored their specialty drinks and indulged in their foods, the overall aesthetic enhanced my enjoyment. The friendly baristas and unique menu, coupled with the opportunity to immerse myself in a comic book while sipping on a handcrafted cup of coffee, made Birdcage Comics Cafe a great place to study and enjoy coffee. I am eager to return and try out new things on their menu.