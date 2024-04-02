The Spring Quarter Shenanigans

It’s that time of year again — the ________ (adjective) Spring Quarter is here, and the ________ (noun, plural) are ________ (verb, present tense) around campus ________ (adverb). With ________ (noun) in hand, students are embarking on their ________ (adjective) adventures. Next week, students will ________ (verb, future tense) in the ________ (noun), and it will be a ________ (adjective) sight to behold. Currently, students ________ (verb) under the ________ (place on campus), and the HUB is buzzing with ________ (verb, present tense). The breeze through campus makes the ________ (adjective) study sessions feel ________ (adjective). Hopefully for a few more weeks, students can avoid the ________ (adjective) nooks and crannies of the library. Ah, Spring Quarter at UCR — always an adventure!

The Callery Pear Pungency

Walking through campus, the ________ (adjective) odor of the callery pear tree ________ (verb, present tense) unpleasantly, overpowering any semblance of a pleasant fragrance. The smell is so strong it could make even ________ (your favorite professor on campus) cancel class. Beginning this quarter, the foul aroma will permeate the walkway by the bookstore, and ________ (verb) in the air like an offensive cloud. Even the ________ (your favorite place on campus), once a breath of fresh air, will be enveloped in the rancid stench. Students will not help but grimace as the ________ (adjective) smell seems to suffocate the atmosphere, leaving ________ (Body Part, Plural) everywhere wishing for relief.