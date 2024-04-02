Aries (March 21 – April 19): Two of Swords

You are faced with a difficult decision — one you are avoiding. This isn’t a choice you can make by listening to one part of yourself. You need to consider all facets of who you are. This cannot be a solely logical or emotional choice. You need to find the balance.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Five of Cups

This week is going to be about regrets for you, Taurus. You will be confronted with something you regret doing or someone who represents a mistake on your part. You will need to come to terms with this person or thing taking up a permanent place in your life. They’re here for a long time, not a good time.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Page of Wands Reversed

This is the beginning of something new for you. The Page of Wands reversed indicates that your path is redirecting and what was expected is about to change. Newly formed pathways are difficult to determine, but there is hope that this is a positive change.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Nine of Swords

The Nine of Swords forebodes nightmares, Cancer. This is not a happy card, and it points to a week full of facing your fears and being challenged by the things that put you most at unease. There’s no mincing words — prepare for the worst.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Five of Wands Reversed

Avoid, avoid, avoid. You need to stay out of it, Leo. Stop getting involved in conflicts that you have nothing to do with. Staying out of people’s business is a full-time job, and you cannot afford to be unemployed.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Hanged Man

This week, you are going to surrender to the flow of life. You are going to be forced to let go of major stressors and give in to the reality of your life. There is no pause button, and you can’t reverse this situation. Stop trying to fix it and make the decision to be done.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): King of Wands Reversed

You should give into your impulses this week, Libra. As you go about your day, give into the quirky thoughts in your head and live on the edge. Being hasty won’t be the end of the world for you, and you need to get out of a set pathway.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Four of Swords

This week is going to be about recovery for you. You’ve been through the fire, and now it’s time to find peace and return to a state of normalcy. Emotional turmoil takes its toll, and you just need to go through the motions.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): King of Cups Reversed

You are going to be confronted with emotional manipulation, and it’s unclear if you will see through it. You have to choose to see beyond how you feel about this person and your love for them. Rather, consider yourself first and how their words have made you feel. Good intentions mean nothing if they pave over your heart.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): High Priestess Reversed

Your voice is the most important one this week, Capricorn. You cannot listen to those around you right now as they do not have the necessary information to help you make a decision you won’t regret. The most important detail and part of the decision is one only you know and that you can understand.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Eight of Pentacles

You’re going to be working, working, working. This week is about the midnight oil, Aquarius. You won’t face any real challenges other than the steady stream of work, so best of luck to you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Page of Pentacles Reversed

You are taking this week for you, Pisces, which means the name of the game is procrastination. You’re feeling pretty stagnant this week, and like you can’t make headway in any which way. You just have to wait it out until your life kicks it back into gear.