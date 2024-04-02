On March 13, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill that would force the social media site TikTok to cut ties with its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, and sell the app to an American buyer or face a national ban. Members of the U.S. Congress, always known for putting the interests of the American people first, have developed this ban to protect Americans from the threat that China poses with misinformation that can be spread on social media platforms. Like many dangerous foreign companies, TikTok is known for vast amounts of propaganda and disinformation spewing out to the public. American social media companies, such as Facebook, are much more pure and would never allow this kind of false information to run rampant with the public.

China’s grip on the American majority comes through TikTok. With more than 65% of American teenagers saying they have used TikTok, the Chinese government will be able to access their data. Data on the content American children watch is very beneficial for China, spreads misinformation about democracy, and sways election results in favor of Communist Autocrats. It’s common knowledge that young Americans have a knack for turning out in droves. And besides, it is not like China is interconnected with America in other important ways, like financially or anything. Most of the technology that the masses use is made in America anyway. So once TikTok is banned, the leverage that China has on the United States would become very minimal.

The idea of regulating TikTok has been around for years. But the motion to effectively ban the platform has finally been cemented through a congressional chamber. This ban is purely about protecting America from China, not special interests. While there are multiple wars going on overseas, it is crucial that Americans rely on legacy media companies to decipher information about those wars. It is not like mainstream media companies that are in America have ever failed to give 100% unbiased and accurate portrayal of events.

The leaders of TikTok are complicit with the leaders in Beijing. They have not done enough to secure American interests. It is not as if they offered to relocate U.S. user data to servers in states like Texas. Because ByteDance is based in China, it is clear that the company has towed the Chinese Communist Party. Therefore, it is imperative that the United States takes full control over the Chinese Media Regime.

Once TikTok is regulated by Western algorithms, the citizens of America will be properly shielded from the series of lies and falsehoods about the rest of the world. Americans will be protected from Chinese manipulation and propaganda that is detrimental to the interests of the United States.

*This is a satirical piece and is not intended to communicate any true or factual information about the writer’s opinion except through humor and/or exaggeration. Any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is entirely coincidental or is intended purely as satire, parody or spoof of such persons and is not intended to communicate any true or factual information about that person.