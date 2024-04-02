Spring Splash is one of the most anticipated on-campus events for the University of California, Riverside (UCR), students have been eagerly awaiting the release of its lineup. Block Party and Spring Splash are the two biggest events that have a lot of expectations riding on ASPB’s back. With many guesses and predictions coming through as the event approaches, an anonymous insider tip has provided The Highlander with the upcoming lineup for the event.

Meeting the high expectations for this year’s Spring Splash lineup, ASPB presents the following as their performers: DJ MANDY, Rebecca Black, JoJo Siwa and Tenacious D.

Opening up the show, DJ MANDY is perfect to hype up the crowd and get the event started. Known for her DJ mixing sets on TikTok LIVE, she will put her skills to the test live at Spring Splash. The DJ’s set will most likely feature songs the crowd can sing along to with beautiful and seamless transitions between songs.

After DJ Mandy is Rebecca Black. Even though Spring Splash will be taking place on a Saturday, it is inevitable for the Irvine artist to include the notorious “Friday” in her set which is sure to have the crowd jumping. With her multiple hits, Black is sure to bring a joyous smile to UCR students.

Second to the headliner is JoJo Siwa. With the former “Dance Moms” star returning to the music industry again, all eyes will be on her performance. After her recent transition away from the side ponytail and into adulthood, she has recently released her newest single “Karma.” Her new music is sure to be a hit on the Spring Splash stage.

Coming off of the somewhat mediocre fourth addition to “Kung Fu Panda,” Jack Black once again equips his guitar alongside his fellow co-star, Kyle Gass, to headline this year’s Spring Splash. The duo is set to electrify the audience and make waves with their eponymous album and stunning cover of classic rock songs like Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love.” They are sure to make UCR students’ heads bang as the duo will make this year’s Spring Splash for the books.

Happy April Fool’s Day! This article features exaggerated content and does not resemble actual events, persons or places.