*Content Warning: This article discusses child sexual abuse and sexual assault*

Many older Gen Z and young Millennials grew up watching either Nickelodeon or Disney Channel. On the Nickelodeon side, the content was geared heavily toward kids’ silliness and random, playful humor. The television network created many iconic shows such as “All That,” “The Amanda Show,” “Drake and Josh,” iCarly,” “Victorious” and “Sam and Cat.” Although this helped to create fun childhoods for many, the child actors and other workers behind these shows often faced a toxic and uncomfortable work environment.

Dan Schneider, deemed Nickelodeon’s “golden boy,” was the man behind many Nickelodeon TV favorites and often controlled all aspects of these shows, from the writers’ room and shooting sets to the editing room. He brought in plenty of money for the network, so it was a shock to many when the two decided to split ways. However, speculations arose as there seemed to be more behind his sudden departure. There were accusations of Schneider being hard to work with and investigations set out by the network over alleged sexual misconduct.

In the years following the split, many past workers have discussed their experience working with the producer. Many past actors from his shows would later come out to talk about their own traumatizing experiences behind the scenes and filming inappropriately sexualized content. Writers and crew members would also step forward to discuss the long and grueling workdays and gender discrimination in a hostile workplace.

On March 17 and 18, 2024, Investigation Discovery and Max released a four-part docuseries titled, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” with former child actors, crew members and writers that were on set and worked with Dan Schneider and other problematic crew members. Each episode had first-hand sources recounting “weird and uncomfortable” instances on set. It uncovers the toxic culture behind Nickelodeon’s popular shows during the late 90s to early 2010s. Despite this, members on these sets felt that they could not speak up against Schneider or against any uncomfortable moments as it could hurt their careers.

In the third episode, Drake Bell, cast in “The Amanda Show” and “Drake and Josh” revealed that he was groomed and sexually abused by former dialogue coach, Brian Peck. Peck was arrested in 2003 for child sexual abuse, but the child’s name was sealed at the time. Peck only faced 16 months of jail time, while Bell carried the weight of the tragedy for the rest of his life. The show would also reveal that multiple child predators were working at Nickelodeon in addition to Peck.

Dan Schneider released an apology video on his YouTube channel regarding the allegations and comments made on “Quiet on Set.” In the video, he explained “facing my past behaviors — some of which are embarrassing and that I regret — and I definitely owe some people a strong apology.” Regarding allegations of the network letting things slide, he mentioned that the executives approved the content and look of his shows and that any questionable content or jokes should be cut from reruns and vaulted episodes. Concerning Brian Peck and other sex offenders, he mentioned that he did not have a hand in hiring them, nor did he know about their backgrounds.

Following the release of “Quiet on Set,” many viewers were shocked and heartbroken at the issues that individuals on these shows spoke up about. While these child actors were working hard on shows that made up much of their audience’s childhood, their own was stripped away. Plenty of past Nickelodeon stars have also come out in support of those in the docuseries such as Kenan Thompson, Josh Peck, Nancy Sullivan and Steve Burns. Much of the reception opened up conversations about child actors, the protections set in place for them and how to prevent a repeat of the traumatic experiences discussed.

One of the discussions that the docuseries brings up involves sexual harassment in the entertainment space. “Quiet on Set” inspires and opens the door to many past child actors to discuss their own experiences when they are ready to do so. Despite how upsetting and heart-wrenching it is to hear these stories, it can help pave the way for increasing protections for current and future child actors. The series takes a major step in pushing forward the conversation about child actors and their protections in the entertainment industry.

As the documentary exposes these incidents, it does so in a way that calls out the people behind the scenes who allowed these events to happen or turned a blind eye. It raises suspicions about how these traumatic and uncomfortable incidents were able to happen in the first place. The show also holds people accountable for succumbing to the bystander effect, especially when they ignored what was happening or were too frightened to say anything. Due to this, it left the children unprotected in an environment they should feel safe in.

Multiple child actors have faced many problems going into their adulthood, especially those who worked with Schneider. The former child actors on the show mentioned how they faced many problems that haunt them still to this day, including drug addiction, drinking, mental health issues and so on. Prime examples of this include Amanda Bynes and Drake Bell. Paparazzi followed both as they turned to drugs and other vices to help cope with the tough childhood they faced in the entertainment industry.

Looking onward, the show calls for more to be done to ensure child actors’ safety. As many either feared going against Schneider or simply letting things pass over their head, stricter background checks need to be enforced. This is especially necessary for the individuals who work closely with the minors.

While there has been an overall increase in protections and attention to workplace toxicity and mental health, there is still more to be done. With the many loopholes productions and producers can escape through, boundaries need to be set and reinforced to avoid this. Many valid employees fear losing their jobs or being blacklisted from the industry for speaking up and going against production decisions. In an industry where so many individuals have big hopes and dreams, it is easy for others to manipulate it for their advantage. Putting the safety and health of all individuals in the industry over money and power is what should have been done in the first place.

Following “Quiet on Set,” the victims on the set of this dark time in kids’ TV can get justice by going public and letting people know of the dangers to watch out for in the industry. It opens up many conversations about how things need to be changed and improved for actors. The debate on the existence of child actors has always been a tough one and the docuseries leans people toward eliminating them. However, if more protections and safety guards are put in place, the possibility of continuing their work and fulfilling their dreams is more likely. “Quiet on Set” announced that a fifth episode would be released on April 7 that will “delve deeper into the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children’s television shows.”