With the Round of 16 in the books, hopefully, your favorite European club is still alive in the UEFA Champions League. The competition’s two-legged fixtures never fail to provide moments of wonderful elation and devastating heartbreak, and this year shouldn’t be any different.

Neutrals were left disappointed after the Round of 16 didn’t feature any matchups between two European giants. However, the quarter final draw consists of four super competitive and evenly contested matchups — a predictor’s nightmare. Let’s meet the contenders.

Atlético Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Atléti and Dortmund have had similar seasons up to this point. While both teams have underwhelmed in their respective domestic leagues, they have each exceeded expectations in Europe. After selling superstar midfielder Jude Bellingham to Atléti’s crosstown rivals, many predicted Dortmund to finish bottom in this year’s group of death. However, they flipped the script and finished top of their group before knocking out PSV in the round of 16.

Similarly, Atléti were a trendy pick to wipe out of the group stage for a second year in a row. Still, Diego Simeone’s men took care of business in the group stage. In the round of 16, they overcame a two-goal deficit in the second leg to eliminate Inter Milan on penalties.

There are reasons to take either team in this clash, but I’m sticking with Atlético Madrid. Simeone has made deep runs in this competition with Atléti before, and I trust his defensive-minded tactics in the knockouts. Atléti take this one 2-1 on aggregate.

PSG vs. Barcelona

A classic matchup between the master and the apprentice. Luis Enrique’s PSG had their troubles in the group stage, but narrowly escaped the group of death thanks to goal differential. After matching up against Real Sociedad in the round of 16, Kylian Mbappé and crew took care of business against the La Liga side.

On the other hand, Barcelona were blessed with one of the easiest groups of the tournament. They finished top of their group with relative ease before knocking out Napoli in the round of 16. They’ll look to do more of the same to give manager Xavi a proper send-off.

It’s been over seven years since the events of “la remontada.” Time heals all wounds and I think PSG will finally overcome their demons from that horrible night at the Camp Nou. Coincidently, they will even do it with the manager who inspired the famous comeback. I see PSG taking this one 4-1 across both legs.

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

Dating back to 2015, Bayern Munich have won each of their three matches against Arsenal with an emphatic 5-1 scoreline. But this year, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are serious contenders to win the entire competition. They currently sit second in the Premier League after breezing through the group stage. Following a gritty win on penalties against FC Porto in the round of 16, Arteta will have his team believing they can lift the Champions League trophy for the first time in club history.

Four-time European champions Bayern Munich won’t be riding the same highs Arsenal are heading into this fixture. After spending big on ex-Tottenham striker Harry Kane, expectations were high for the German team. However, Thomas Tuchel’s squad are currently 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and are at a serious threat of going trophyless this season.

Arsenal is definitely the more in-form team at the moment. But as a Spurs fan, I can’t side with the Gunners. I’m going with a 4-3 win on penalties for Bayern.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

For a third consecutive season, Carlo Ancelotti’s fluid Real Madrid will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City machine. It is an incredibly intriguing tactical matchup between the two heavyweights of the tournament.

Superstar Jude Bellingham leads the line for Los Blancos. He’s flanked by the magical Brazilian duo of Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. If that wasn’t enough, their midfield consists of the perfect balance of youth and experience. However, the defense will be without world-class goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and centerbacks David Alaba and Éder Militão.

The rest of the Real Madrid defense will have their hands full with Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has picked up right where he left off last season. He’s accompanied by elite playmakers such as Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jérémy Doku and the returning Kevin De Bruyne. However, just like Real Madrid, Manchester City could be dealing with a shortage of defenders. John Stones and Kyle Walker each picked up knocks while playing for England in the most recent international break.

With all the attacking talent on display, this match should feature plenty of goals. I could be persuaded to take either team here, but I’m taking the fourteen-time European champions Real Madrid. In the Champions League, they always seem to elevate their game under the brightest lights. I’m picking Los Blancos to win 5-4 on aggregate.