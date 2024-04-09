Uncovering the mysteries of Zodiac signs can be an enlightening journey. Unless you’re living under a moon rock, you probably know that there are 12 Zodiac signs in total. Your personal Zodiac sign is determined by the sun’s relation to Earth on the day you were born. Join me as I shed some light on understanding how your Zodiac sign might affect your personality, self-expression and outlook on the world around you.

Let’s start with Aries, the original leader. These are the brave, independent thinkers born between March 21st and April 19th. As the first established Zodiac sign, Aries is classified as a fire sign and is represented by a ram. Aries individuals tend to be fiery, passionate, energetic, domineering and determined people. They are also brave, independent thinkers, with a strong senses of justice. Common weaknesses among Aries are that they can be impatient, moody, quick-tempered, impulsive and aggressive. Famous Aries include Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Chance the Rapper and Emma Watson.

Now, let’s review Taurus, the natural stabilizer born between April 20 and May 20. As our first Earth sign, they are represented by a bull. Strength-wise, Taurus individuals tend to be trustworthy, patient, practical, reliable and stable. They are also more likely to be comfortable in both artistic and business-minded positions. As far as weaknesses go, they can be stubborn, possessive and uncompromising. Some famous Taurus include George Clooney, Adele and Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson.

Next on our journey is Gemini, the intelligent duality. These curious question-askers were born between May 21 and June 18. Strengths-wise, Geminis are intelligent, adaptable, humorous, optimistic and sociable. Some say that they’re represented by twins, as in the twin constellations that they mirror, while others might attribute Gemini to the butterfly, to keep things more animal-like. They’re great at adapting to many social situations and are naturally articulate about many subjects. The downsides of Gemini include impulsivity and inconsistency. They might struggle with a lack of direction and rash decisions. Public relations and engineers are at the top of the list when it comes to common Gemini professions. Some famous Gemini personalities include Johnny Depp, Zoe Saldana and Morgan Freeman.

Let’s move on to Cancers, the psychic receptive. They are those sensitive creators born between June 20 and July 22 that are characterized by the crab. Essentially, Cancers are very heartfelt, creative, intuitive individuals. They’re loyal — sometimes to a fault — and some of the most giving people you’ll meet. The downsides to Cancers are being oversensitive, moody and defensive. They struggle with being accepted by others and can sometimes be guilty of giving their love to those who are less deserving. Some famous Cancers include Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Solange Knowles and Chris Pratt.

Next up are the Leos, the Kings/Queens of the 12 signs. They are those natural leaders born between July 23 and August 22 and roar into the world as the lions of the Zodiac. Our fearless Leos are creative, passionate, warm-hearted and humorous. They also tend to be loyal and fiercely protective of those they love, for better or for worse. If you encounter them at a difficult moment, though, they can be arrogant, stubborn, self-centered and lazy. Famous Leos include Kylie Jenner, Jason Momoa and Demi Lovato.

Our journey now brings us to the Virgos, with their perfectionist mindsets. They are those excellence-minded people born between August 23 and September 22 and are represented by a maiden. It is one of the few signs not represented by an animal. Virgos tend to have strong organizational skills and are naturally helpful. They have an eye for detail and can be down-to-earth if their perfectionism doesn’t get too much in the way. Virgo’s weaknesses include being rather introverted and closed-off when it comes to love. They’re also easily overwhelmed by anxiety when it comes to work. Famous Virgos include Beyoncé, Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz.

Let’s visit Libra, the harmonious partner. They are easy-going people born between September 23 and October 22 and are represented by justice scales. It’s the only sign not represented by an animal or human entity. Libras tend to be charming, charismatic, sociable and diplomatic. You’ll find them to be empathetic, balanced and great additions to any social gathering. Weaknesses for Libra include people-pleasing, impulsivity, sensitivity and indecisiveness. Famous Libras include Eminem, Serena Williams and Ryan Reynolds.

Let’s take a water break with another water sign, Scorpio, the intense transformer. They are those passionate people born between October 23 and November 21 and are portrayed by the scorpion. They are passionate, independent and fearless people, often guided by their life experiences. They are also unwaveringly enthusiastic, making them very personable in conversation. Weaknesses for Scorpios include possessiveness, stubbornness, secrecy and jealousy. Basically, don’t double-cross a Scorpio or you’ll experience their sting very fast. Famous Scorpios include Kendall Jenner, Jimmy Kimmel, Drake and Anne Hathaway.

Our ninth sign is Sagittarius, the explorer of life, represented by an archer. They are those adventurous people born between November 22 and December 21. On the plus side, Sagittarius are energetic, friendly, optimistic, honest and ambitious individuals. They tend to be the life of the party and in charge of the fun ideas in their friend circles. On the not-so-plus side, they are prone to break promises — even if unintentionally — and struggle with finishing what they start. Hey, we all have been there, so no hard feelings towards the archer of the Zodiac. Famous Sagittarius include Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and Scarlett Johannson.

Our tenth sign is the Capricorn, the empire builder. As the goat of the Zodiac, these determined individuals are born between December 22 and January 19. On the positive end, Capricorn are self-sufficient, goal-oriented and self-disciplined. They tend to be practical, realistic and persistent thinkers and feelers. On the other end, they can also be pessimistic, greedy, cynical and extremely private. It could take more than a game of 20 questions to crack the shell of these closed off empire builders, but once you gain their trust, you’ll have it forever. Famous Capricorns include Denzel Washington, Meghan Trainor and Liam Hemsworth.

Whew! Almost there. Take a breath of fresh air with me, as we visit our last air sign that is Aquarius, the innovative paradox. These beautiful contradictions are represented by water-bearers and are born between January 20 and February 18. Aquariuses tend to be tech-savvy, intelligent, inventive and valuable friends. They are also quirky and challenge the status quo. The other side to society’s rule-benders is their tendency to be aloof, cold, emotionless and distant. While they might have emotions, you might need a road map to what they’re feeling. Famous Aquariuses include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Jennifer Aniston and Michael B. Jordan.

Last but not least are Pisces, the mystical dreamer. These dreamy folks have birthdays from February 19 to March 20 and are mascotted by two fish. Pisces strengths include being merciful, artistic, modest, forgiving, peaceful and willing to help others at their own expense. Unfortunately, these strengths have mirrored weaknesses of their own, as sometimes Pisces think about others before taking care of themselves. They also tend to deal with escapism from reality, emotional sensitivity and boundaries-challenged. Famous Pisces include Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown and John Travolta.

So much more could be shared about how the Zodiac could play a role in our daily lives, more than meets the untrained eye. Every day, the sun, the moon and planets orbit through different constellations that represent the Zodiac, causing universal moments across our planet. Those moments when the universe feels in either alignment or misalignment with our jobs, relationships, successes, failures, and more, can very well have to do with current-day Zodiac transitions. While astrology has its own share of doubters and haters, it can be difficult to argue that there is something at work establishing why some days feel more pleasant than others, something beyond weather and full moons and someone randomly bringing donuts to work. Whether or not you are a believer in all things Zodiac, I’d encourage you to look further into the sun and moon signs of yourself and of those around you, even if it’s just for the sheer thrill of new discoveries.