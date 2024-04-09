The surprising return of Colombian singer, songwriter and popstar, Shakira, to the music scene, was accompanied by her new music album, “Las Mujeres Ya no Lloran,” which was released on March 22 of this year. With her long-standing presence in Latin music, her life has been exposed to public consumption. The price of fame has allowed spectators to follow her career, from her greatest achievements as an artist to the depths of her personal life and the difficulties she has had to face. The last few years have been crucial in the culmination of this project, as her name has been circulating in all media. She is facing rumors and comments about issues such as her financial tax fraud case, her separation from soccer player Gerard Pique — her partner of 11 years and the father of her two children — and her father’s hospitalization due to a brain operation in 2023.

This album represents her strength in picking up the scattered pieces of her life due to unexpected changes. Shakira has decided to use music as a means to restore herself. Beyond strengthening the connection she has maintained with her followers for several years, she uses her album to facilitate the telling of her story, expressing raw emotions about what she has lived and experienced.

Presenting an unexpected concept, “Las mujeres Ya no Lloran” has a wide resonance for those who listen to it, whether you need a space for your own healing or need to feel the female empowerment that this album offers. The cover of her album shows a portrait of the artist, reflecting on a period of 17 songs, and depicts her tears having turned into diamonds. Fans will recognize the previously released singles in the album: “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, “Monotonía” with Ozuna, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with Bizarrap, “Copa Vacía” with Manuel Turizo, “Acróstico-Milan+Sasha” with Shakira, “El Jefe” with Fuerza Regida and “TQG” with Karol G.

Opening her album, with her highly anticipated collaboration with Cardi B, for the song “Puntería,” the two singers exude confidence without apologies. Taking the reins of the game of love, Shakira sings in the chorus, “You have good aim / You know where to hit me so I surrender / You attack me where it hurts the most, you don’t suit me / But in your bed or mine, all that I forget.” Accessing a fun and energetic atmosphere, “Puntería” is a pop song that makes listeners feel good with its seductive lyrics. Without surprises, Cardi B dominates effortlessly with her flow and carefree attitude in her rap lines.

In the next song, “La Fuerte,” Shakira reunites with Argentine music producer Bizzarap for another successful collaboration. The energy is undeniable from the beginning, as Bizzarap sets a dance-infused EDM rhythm that extends and develops throughout the entire song. Complementing the rhythm, Shakira’s voice blends well with the catchy melody and the emotion behind her delivery of lyrics. Her third song, called “Tiempo Sin Verte,” evokes a feeling of nostalgia with traits of her roots, in the subtle and more evolved sound of 90s pop rock. With her signature rock-inspired vocals, she sings about someone who misses, “I’ve been a long time without seeing you, and I’m still here / And not a day goes by that I don’t think of you.” The lyrics and the orientation of the instrumentals capture what heartbreak is, the depth of sadness and the thoughts of the alternative after a door closes.

The next song, “Cohete” reaches new heights with its futuristic appearance that many recognize from Rauw Alejandro. This love that the two singers express with their attractive voices, seems from another planet with the pulsating rhythmic dance-pop flow. This song will be easy to listen to with its memorable lyrics and relaxed rhythm.

The debut of her collaboration with the Grupo Frontera from the Mexican music genre brings to light the song, “(Entre Paréntesis).” Shakira shows her vocal versatility, which complements the powerful voice of Payo Solis from Grupo Frontera. This cumbia-norteña generates feelings of melancholy due to the painful moment when one realizes that the person you love is disconnecting from the relationship; relived in their lyrics, they sing, “It shows when you love, but when you don’t, it shows more / Before you used to come without calling, now without warning you leave.” In the last moments of the song, Payo credits the name of his band and Shakira’s nickname, “La Loba.”

“How, Where, and When” starts with a simple instrumental melody accompanied by guitar, a set of drums and Shakira’s rock voice that together resemble the early works of her career. She sings about leaving the past behind and remembering to live life to the fullest in the present and with optimism about the future to come. “Nassau” follows the mindset of the previous song with a possible interest in a new love. A refreshing twist is the influence of “Afrobeats” in the rhythm with vibrant energy.

The last song, in the first half of the album, consisting of the newly released songs, is “Última.” Captured in a piano ballad, this song was added after the album’s deadline, she expressed in an interview for Apple Music. Her intentions are sincere when expressing that this is the last song about her ex-partner, because in her lyrics in “Shakira: Bzrp Music sessions, Vol. 53,” she disses “Women no longer cry, women cash in.”

Verdict: Although the album was promoted as a conceptual one, there is no cohesive flow from beginning to end. This does not mean that it is not worth listening to, because each song has its own story and qualities to admire.