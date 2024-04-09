Accepting orders since April 1 of this year, Noods is the University of California Riverside’s (UCR) first customizable noodle bar located in Glen Mor Market. Conceptualized as a late-night spot for students living on campus, Noods will be accessible from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; hours are open to change in the future.

Spectating the rush hour of opening night, the line was crowded with students excitedly waiting to order and others with content expressions, leaving to enjoy their portable containers of noodles. Anonymously, a group of friends commented that they appreciated that Noods is within walking distance, making it easier than ordering through DoorDash or Uber Eats. The ambiance of dining in offers a comforting familiarity, paired with the indulgence of a homemade dish. With the distorted student conversations in the background, warm lighting and cozy seating inside, students can fully experience Noods as it is meant to be.

On the development behind Noods, Director of Culinary Operations, Lanette Dickerson, expressed, “When you think about foods from all over the world, there are a few things that transcend through all cultures, and noodles is one of them.” Providing a food spot that infuses Asian cultures was vital for its embracement within the existing community as it caters to the diverse students and staff at UCR. Director of Residential Dining, Cedric Martin shared that there was a survey sent out to a sample of the student population at UCR, from four distinct options, and the majority of votes opted for noodles. Prioritizing the feedback of what the community wanted to see in the previously vacant spot at Glen Mor Market led to the development that took little under a year to fully execute.

A soft launch was used as a training mechanism prior to the opening day, taking place a week before going into spring break. Getting a brand new team prepared for its smooth transition, they discreetly invited students nearby to gather their feedback and analyze any kinks that needed to be sorted out operationally.

It’s no surprise that Noods’ opening was well received, as there were elaborate and inclusive considerations in creating a well-rounded food venue for all to enjoy. The appeal of customization is explained by Chef de Cuisine, Jeniffer’s Valenzuela, who detailed, “Historically, we’ve found that students love to be able to customize their own food and make it their own.” With a color condiment bar, they offer choices such as spicy onion, furikake, green onions, sesame seeds and in-house chili oil. Beyond Garnishes, menu options include ramen, udon and rice noodles that are optionally prepared with simple and clean ingredients like sauteed vegetables, gochujang, black beans, yellow curry, gluten-free soy sauce, halal chicken, ground tofu and ground pork. While prioritizing the authentic flavor profile within Asian cultures, they’ve innovated beloved recipes such as Spicy Ramen and Jajangmyeon Udon to broaden offerings to those with dietary restrictions, allergens and food preferences.

Delaying its scheduled fall quarter opening due to rebuilding post-COVID with a short-staffed team, they productively took time to continue developing any conceptual ideas throughout the year — waiting to proudly demonstrate all their hard work through the production of a quality venue setup and quarterly rotating menu. Their seamless transition of an ambitious project can also be attributed to the diverse staff it took to understand a diverse student population. Further praising the incredibly diverse community that stands out from our UC system, Lanette Dickerson recalls, “Our department is just as diverse within dining, and it’s interesting … that there are a lot of positions that aren’t in the kitchen. But what we found is that even those people in those positions they’re drawn to doing what they do in dining because they also love food. It plays a really big role because when we do our tastings, we’ll have them out in the kitchen, and we call everybody from the offices, from other buildings because their feedback is really important too.”