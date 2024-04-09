Aries (March 21 – April 19): Six of Swords

You’re in unfamiliar territory, Aries. You may have chosen this, or you may not have, thrust into a time of transition and change without warning; either way, the only thing to do is to acknowledge what is past, and ready yourself for what is to come. Embrace the change, and let go of anything that might be holding you back.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Page of Swords

This is a period of inspiration and motivation! You’ve started a new project or had a new idea, and you’re exploring the possibilities of this exciting opportunity. The trick going forward is to keep that momentum going, even when that initial burst of enthusiasm and inspiration begins to fade.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): King of Swords

Gemini, let’s be clear, you know you’re right. You’ve been surrounded by people doubting you and challenging you, but hold on to your convictions. Take a step back and consider your position with an open and objective mind. You know how best to proceed, and you know that it’s your responsibility to be thoughtful and mature

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Three of Pentacles

The Three of Pentacles is a symbol of teamwork and trust. You may feel the urge to go it alone, to prove yourself with rugged individualism, but the obstacles you’ll face this week will only be overcome by relying on others. You have plenty of experience and know-how, but sometimes, you have to get comfortable with letting others pitch in.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Ace of Pentacles

A new opportunity is just around the corner. The Ace of Pentacles is a welcome sign of prosperity and fulfillment, and you may be up for a promotion or a new job. Take this opportunity for what it is: the beginning of something new. Let this success be the stepping stone to something even greater and more rewarding.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Fool

You’re at the precipice of a new adventure, Virgo. You might not feel ready quite yet — you haven’t set up a foolproof plan, or you haven’t gathered all the resources and information you want — but it’s time to take a leap of faith. You’ll never be one hundred percent ready, so just go for it! You’ll learn everything you need along the way.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Nine of Pentacles

You’ve been hard at work, and it’s high time that hard work paid off. Take this time to reflect on how far you’ve come and on all you’ve accomplished; feel free to take a step back and relax. Enjoy the fruits of your labor and the security and success that you’ve attained at last. Don’t be afraid to treat yourself, either. You’ve earned it.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Death

This card doesn’t always mean what you might think, Scorpio. Take this as a symbolic, figurative death – the end of a significant period of your life, good or bad, or leaving something behind that was once an important part of your identity. Sometimes the healthiest thing to do is to let go, even if that change feels as sudden and as jarring as death.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Ten of Wands

You’ve been bogged down by obstacles at every turn. You’re feeling burnt out and exhausted, and even though you know things will get better eventually, you’re ready for that now. The Ten of Wands indicates that the end of this added burden is right around the corner! In the meantime, examine the effort you’re putting into your pursuits and goals, and ask yourself which of those really need that level of effort, and which you can take a step back on.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Queen of Cups

Trust your intuition, Capricorn. When your loved ones are struggling and going through hard times, you don’t need to hesitate or question your judgment – you know how best to support them and help see them through this. Hold space for the emotions both of yourself and of others, and know that even if it’s difficult, you are more than capable.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Six of Cups

The Six of Cups is a symbol of childhood and past joys. Be on the lookout for something from your past returning to you, whether it’s a visit from an old friend, a trip to a childhood home, or something else. Appreciate this opportunity and all the happy memories it brings with it — don’t be afraid to indulge your inner child, because that’s what you need most right now.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Star

You may have been facing some difficult challenges these past few weeks, but the Star is a sign that it’s all coming to a close. Like the North Star, you’re beginning to find your way again, feeling in yourself a sense of direction and purpose that you’ve been sorely missing. Allow yourself to feel hope for the future, no matter how far away it seems right now. You’ll get there.