Moving away from home can be both thrilling and unnerving. If you find yourself feeling homesick and lonely nearing the end of the year, here’s how to embrace the spring quarter.

The key tip to avoid feeling lonely is to surround yourself with individuals you can count on for emotional support. Whether it’s your best friend from home or a parent, being in connection with someone from back home that you can update about your college experience can help you feel supported and seen. Try making time for a FaceTime call or a phone call once a week for an hour.

Try improving your relationship with yourself as well. Write in a journal to keep track of your moods and adventures you embark on. The first year is always the hardest because you are learning how to navigate a new school system and balance your personal life with your academic life. Try keeping a daily planner and update your phone calendar daily to not feel overwhelmed. If you are feeling overwhelmed and lonely, sign up for a class at the Student Recreation Center! Exercise like Zumba and cycling can help you blow off steam and feel happy due to the release of endorphins.

Another important tip is to join clubs! Putting yourself out there and breaking out of your shell is key to feeling included into your new environment. If you’re new to the area and don’t know anyone, joining clubs and participating in the events on campus is a great way to meet people and network. I joined Mujeres Unidas, a nonprofit organization, last quarter and felt immediately welcomed into their intelligent community. The social events they host allowed me to get to know the club members on a personal level and learned how to make connections that have helped me in my career. Now I have friends that I can study at the library with, go to the gym with and socialize with.

Tip number three — socialize in class! Look around at the students who sit next to you, ask them questions, get to know each other and exchange socials. This is helpful if you miss a class and need the homework, but it also gives you the opportunity to get to know someone outside the classroom. You can even see what extracurricular activities they are in that you could check out as well.

My ultimate advice is to put yourself out there and take that leap of faith! If you see a flier with a party hosted by a social club, attend it! If you see a fundraiser hosted by a club, drive out there to support the organization and meet new friends. Or if you stumble upon an event on campus, walk in and introduce yourself. Leave your fear of rejection at home and you will see that being around a lovely group of people can bring out the best in your college experience and can help you succeed at the University of California, Riverside. One specific event I recommend to you is that lots of social clubs tend to host study sessions at the Orbach and Rivera Library during midterms and finals — if you feel that you don’t have the time to socialize with a busy course schedule, this could be the perfect solution for you.

Last tip is to explore the city of Riverside and the surrounding areas to get to know the city you’ve moved to! Take a bus to downtown Riverside with a new friend you met at a club and make a day of exploring the city together. Stop by Back To The Grind coffee shop or visit the Mission Inn or one of the many other museums downtown. Sign up for a pole class at Rise and Climb Fitness. Try kickboxing at 9Round Riverside. Go to a paint and sip or take a hike!

If you’re still feeling lonely at the end of the day, consider seeing Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) for emotional support. Make sure that you are also fueling yourself emotionally, mentally and physically by going outside and taking a walk during the afternoons or having lunch at the park near Lot 26. Or visit a professor during office hours and ask them how they dealt with their first experience in college. Emotional support pets like cats and dogs can also help you feel safe if you have your own room or are allowed to have pets at your apartment.

Don’t be afraid to reach out for help! Have the most fun you can your first year away from home and remember that your family and friends are only a phone call away.