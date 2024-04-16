Spring is finally upon us! April brings sunshine, floral growth and the start of a new quarter. After two long ten-week stretches and a too-short spring break, it is understandable if not all students are thrilled about beginning this third set of classes. But given the fresh start that the season represents, this is the perfect time to make an effort to desert unhealthy patterns and reach new heights. Come June, you can be proud of the ways in which you’ve grown and all that you’ve accomplished.

One thing that may be helpful is to set a goal for the end of the year. This can be something like earning high grades in the majority of your classes or developing new skills in an extracurricular interest. Whether it’s personal, social, or academic-achievement based, having a clear objective can provide the motivation necessary to keep up with responsibilities even at a time when you might be burnt out and dreaming of summer. Make sure your goal is something you are confident you can achieve by the end of the academic year, so that the time and energy dedicated to it amounts to something real, giving you a well-deserved self-esteem boost.

In order to stay on track to achieve that goal, setting up a personal schedule to stick to throughout the coming days and weeks would be advantageous. This can be through Google Calendar, on a physical calendar, planner, whiteboard or through one of the many scheduling and reminder apps available to get on your phone. Consider setting aside time each morning this quarter to create a more specific daily to-do list as well. Setting and sticking to a schedule can help remind you of your priorities and ensure that none of your commitments fall to the wayside. And a daily to-do list is a great motivational tool; not only does it allow you to clearly see and remember everything you need to get done, but literally checking off or crossing out completed agenda items also provides an unmatched sense of accomplishment and the perfect jolt of energy to get you through a busy day.

Though it is crucial to stay on top of academics, classwork should by no means be your sole focus. Students ought not to give up on enjoying all that spring has to offer because of a demanding workload. A healthy, balanced life includes the incorporation of focused work time, social time, leisure time and time outdoors in each and every day. If it feels impossible to set aside time for all of those things, try combining them. A good place to start could be taking your work outside. The days of exceedingly cold weather are largely behind us, so there is no excuse for staying cooped up indoors, when your brain and body crave nature and sunlight.

With a book to read or a paper to write, try ditching the desk and instead making use of outdoor seating in one of the many courtyards dispersed around campus. An open-air environment has the potential to be conducive to more focused work. Hopefully the warm sunlight, gentle breeze and trees in full bloom will ground you and inspire you to reach your full academic potential. And when it’s time to take a break, a mindful walk around campus can be a nice way to mentally recharge and destress as well.

All in all, while a new quarter means a world of new opportunities to learn and grow, it also promises a new set of challenges and individual hurdles to overcome. This spring, don’t let minor setbacks interrupt your progress for too long. Instead, stay focused on your goal and continue moving forward with optimism, no matter what life throws at you.

Being a university student is truly a constant exercise in resilience. May the spring season remind you that each one of us is capable of emerging from seasons of darkness and frost with newfound life. Keep walking steadily along the path you have chosen for yourself and striving for excellence in all that you do, and success is sure to follow. Just don’t give up yet — the school year will be over before we know it, and continued hard work and resolve will make summer feel well-deserved once it arrives.