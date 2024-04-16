Aries (March 21 – April 19): Lovers

Aries, this week will be about finding harmony and alignment with someone in your life. Love comes in many forms, and now is not the time to neglect any of them. Someone you consider important will seek you out and you will need to find it in yourself to connect.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Ten of Cups Reversed

You are going to struggle this week as you feel the bonds you’ve built up are deteriorating. You feel disconnected from your own life, and you need to reclaim it. Demand more, and don’t let these misalignments stand. Choices need to be made, and complacency will only cause further misery.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Four of Pentacles

You are spending this week protecting what you have, Gemini. You are holding onto control of what you think you have to lose. The thing is, if it can be taken from you, it was never really yours — and it was never worth it to begin with. Let go and know that you will find peace in just moving on.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Three of Swords

It’s a sad week with the Three of Swords. This card, with three swords slicing through a heart, predicts heartbreak. The mechanism is unclear, but your heart is about to be decimated. There is no way to prepare for this, and there is no way to dull the ache. The suffering has to end eventually, if that’s any comfort.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Page of Pentacles Reversed

You will be a bit stuck this week as the Page of Pentacles reversed suggests that this will not be a time where you make significant progress and instead learn from past failures. Don’t let this further blockade your development and evolution. Learn what not to do before you fail on a bigger scale.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): King of Cups Reversed

You’re going to be feeling moody, Virgo. This week you will face an inner struggle as you try to sort out the things in your life that don’t make sense and are sucking your energy. There is something or someone in your life that is taking pieces of you, and you need to reflect on whether or not keeping that feeling around is worth it.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Knight of Wands

This week is going to be jam-packed, full of action and constant energy. You are about to go through a whole hero’s journey, Libra. Let loose and allow impulsivity to guide you instead of thinking too much. Overthinking will only make this week stressful and longer than it already feels.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Hermit

You need to rely on yourself right now, Scorpio. There is very little others can do for you at this juncture. Look inward for inspiration and motivation. Sometimes, you have to do things alone, and right now is the time to lean into that.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Seven of Swords Reversed

Right now is a difficult time as you feel like you are deceiving those around you and have somehow tricked your way into success. The truth is that you have in some ways, and must continue to prove yourself. Be open to learning and respect that others are on a different page and path. Don’t pressure them because of your own perceived inadequacies.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Magician

This week, Capricorn, you will be full of inspiration. Your outlook will prove worth it as your ideas come to fruition. Your actions will feel guided by fate and the inevitable, however they are unfolding due to the power you hold over the situation and your past actions that led to this moment.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Two of Cups

This is a spicy week for you! The Two of Cups suggests mutual attraction and unity. This week, be on the lookout for a blossoming partnership or a strengthened relationship. This is about reconnecting with the part of you that feels attraction and magnetism.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Seven of Wands Reversed

So you’ve decided to give up. You’re exhausted and out of the will to continue as usual. You get one week to feel overwhelmed, and then you have to pull it together. You don’t get a lot of free passes in life, but count this week as one.