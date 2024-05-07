Aries (March 21 – April 19): Emperor

There are choppy waters ahead, and you will need to step up and take responsibility. Consider the needs of those around you, not just your own; leadership is more than just taking charge and giving orders.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Hermit

Sometimes, other people can be a lot, and you just need to take some time for yourself and clear your head. Use this time to look inward, and consider everything you’ve done to get to this point. When this period of solitude ends, you’ll be so much more aware of yourself and your needs.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Knight of Wands

You’re on a mission, Gemini, and you won’t let anyone stop you. That doesn’t mean you can’t get in your own way, though. Be courageous, and charge forward, even into unfamiliar territory — you’ll thank yourself in the long run.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Three of Pentacles

This is going to be a time of instability and uncertainty. The best thing to do is to look around you and see the community you’ve already built, and the community that has yet to be built; support the people around you, and they’ll support you in turn.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Lovers

You’re in the midst of a blossoming relationship, Leo! While it’s okay for connections to fade over time, this is one that has the potential to last. Don’t force anything, and don’t get nervous, but embrace your instincts and go with the flow.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Page of Wands

You’re bursting with ideas! You’ve spent this week dreaming and planning for the future. This is your sign to put those ideas into motion. As you prepare for the last few weeks of spring, remember that it’s not just the thought that counts.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Four of Pentacles

You’ve been playing it safe, recently, and that’s worked well for you so far. It’s time to count your successes, the safety net you’ve built, and then let go of a little bit of that safety. Cut loose, even just a little, and allow yourself to just have fun. You earned it.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Eight of Pentacles

You’ve been working hard, Scorpio. Take a look back at how far you’ve come: it’s time to enjoy the rewards of your efforts. Keep up the good work, but don’t be afraid to take a moment to yourself and indulge in the fruits of your labor. Take pride in your work.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Four of Wands

You’ve been a little out of your element, recently. Take some time to think on reminders of home, and ground yourself in the familiar. Reach out to an old friend, prepare a favorite recipe, or take a weekend trip back home. You need it.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Eight of Cups

You’re not entirely satisfied, Capricorn. Something in your life just isn’t right. Take the time to figure out what’s bothering you, what doesn’t fit, and see if it’s something you need to hold on to — otherwise, it might be time to let go.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Justice

You’re facing down a big decision, and it’s time to make a call. Consider your options, and remember that you have to make the decision that’s right for you. It may be daunting, and it may seem impossible, but eventually, you have to choose.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Tower

These past few weeks have been full of surprises and upheaval. Look back for the things that have stayed constant: the things you’ve been able to rely on, and the people who’ve stayed by your side. These are the things that will provide you the stability you need amidst the uncertainty ahead.