This Mental Health Awareness month, The Highlander features what kind of games, shows, movies and more help comfort University of California, Riverside (UCR) students.

Dominic Gomez (Economy, 4th year, he/him:)

“How I Met Your Mother”

It is incredibly funny and has heartbreaking moments and unforgettable characters.

GG Galvan (Anthropology, 4th year, she/her ):

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

It’s such a realistic depiction of that awkward middle school phase many of us had when trying to pose as the cool kid. On top of that, the movie provides great humor — you can’t help but laugh whatever mood you might be in.

Lizbeth Martos (Business Administration with a concentration in Finance, 3rd year, she/her): “Nanalan’”

Living in a world where I’m constantly stressed out, this show makes me feel like I’m five years old again with no worries. It’s a masterpiece that heals my inner child.

Senna Omar (Political Science and Middle Eastern & Islamic Studies, 3rd year, she/her)

“Grey’s Anatomy”

I have actually watched this show so many times it’s embarrassing … I stop when I get to the new seasons (cause they suck) and restart. I think it’s the first show I ever watched that I enjoyed, and the storylines slay (up until the new seasons), so it provides me comfort.

Ashley Zulueta (Business Administration Marketing 4th year she/her):

“Avatar the Last Airbender”

The show is a work of art with great character development. I enjoy rewatching the familiar scenes and epic battle scenes!

Maribel Gamez Reyes (English, 3rd year, she/her):

“K-pop”

I got into K-pop my freshman year of college, and since then it has never failed to comfort me on any occasion.

Anonymous (Psychology, 4th year, he/him):

Games

I am able to escape from my daily stressors and enjoy the different styles of video games.

Natalie Dahl (Education, Society, and Human Development , 3rd year, she/her):

“All Creatures Great and Small”

The show is a charming period piece about a young vet’s journey and I think it’s so calming to feel like you’re living a quiet England life with him.

Emily Manus (Public Policy, 3rd year, she/her)

I have so many!

For movies, anything Disney or Pixar from when I was growing up, like the “Little Mermaid,” “Toy Story,” etc. For TV probably, “Gilmore Girls” or “Grey’s Anatomy.” I can’t escape them. I love Disney movies because they remind me of my childhood, and are very nostalgic. I always go back to “Gilmore Girls” for the fall vibes right before school starts and “Grey’s Anatomy” has a hold on me I can’t explain … it’s Patrick Dempsey 😉

Kayla Miranda (Media and cultural studies, 3rd year, she/her)

“Avatar the Last Airbender”

Not only is it nostalgic for me, but I also learned so many life lessons from this show when I was younger.

Brenda Jovel (Creative Writing and English, 4th year, she/Her)

SZA’s “CTRL” album

The girls who know, know. This album is simply a piece of art that heals heartache and livens the soul; she’s comfort and bliss.

Alex Ha (Computer Science, 3rd year he/him)

Listening to R&B

Music provides comfort for me because it generally calms me down especially after a long day.