If you forgot to celebrate your mom this past Sunday, you’ve got to put in the effort to make it up to her. The traditional way to celebrate the holiday is to give your mother a present to show your love but it can get very difficult to find the perfect gift. Here is a list of present ideas to make your mom’s day perfect.

Flowers

My first recommendation is an oldie, but a goodie; flowers are always appreciated. If you were unable to see your mother on May 12, sending her flowers is a great way to make a sweet gesture and to make her day count. If you pick a bouquet of flowers that fit her personality and color preferences, it could make her feel very special on the day that she is celebrated as a mom.

Personalized jewelry

There are many websites that allow you to personalize bracelets and necklaces. You can choose to put a picture in the bracelet so that your mother carries a picture of her family around with her. Another personalized jewelry idea could be to get an engraved necklace or bracelet with a meaningful message.

Homemade jam

Making homemade preserves with any of your mother’s favorite fruits can be a very heartwarming gift as well. As you prepare this homemade delectable jam, you can share it with your mother and the rest of your family over a delicious breakfast.

Breakfast in bed

Speaking of breakfast, an amazing way to surprise your mother is a delicious breakfast in bed prepared with love. Adding her favorite treats, with a plate of fruit, a glass of juice and a flower for decoration could make for a perfect Mother’s Day surprise.

Photo album

A sentimental gift that you can put loving effort into is a photo album. Fill it with your memories with your mother and the rest of your family. This is a great way for your mother to flip through old photos and understand how loved she is by her children and family members.

Spa day or massage

Mother’s Day is all about celebrating your mom so what better way to celebrate than to get her a relaxing day at the spa. On Mother’s Day, your mom can relax and enjoy her day so getting her a massage or an extremely relaxing time at the spa could be just what she needs to relieve any built up tension.

DIY bracelet or necklace

Mothers love when effort is put into their gifts, no matter how it turns out, so it can be a good idea to try your luck at making her a piece of jewelry! By putting in the effort of buying the materials and creating a unique bracelet that you made just for her, your mom will feel so loved and special on her day and not only because of the bracelet you give her but also because you made it.

Handwritten letter or card

There is nothing more heartfelt than writing a letter for your mother to show her how much you love her or how grateful you are for her presence in your life. For your mom, reading the letter you write for her will make her feel appreciated and loved on the day of her celebration. Even if you do not buy her a gift, words go a long way and can really impact her in a positive way and they can turn out to be the best gift of all.

Just spending time together

Another gift that doesn’t have to be a physical object is just simply spending time with one another. In a way one of the best gifts that you can give your mom is to spend some valuable time with her. In the end, the gift would be beautiful memories that you both share. Visiting new places around your city or even in another city could be such a great way to create new memories.

Homemade treats

Another great gift could be to bake delicious homemade treats either for her as a surprise or with her. You can bake cookies or brownies for her in the morning to give her a great morning breakfast surprise or have a fun activity together, but either way, you get to snack on delicious treats.

Overall, the best present for your mother is not always an object but something into which you put effort. Showing your love and sharing memories with her is an amazing way to celebrate her role as a mother.