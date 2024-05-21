Aries (March 21 – April 19): Sun

The Sun is a sign of enlightenment and knowledge. You’ve been in the dark for too long and your blind searching is about to come to an end. This week you’ll find the key, no matter how big or small, that will unlock all of the answers you’ve been searching for and more.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Strength

This is not a card of outward strength, but of inner strength. This will be a tough week, full of challenges, but know that you have it in you to persevere and come out stronger than before.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): High Priestess

Gemini, stop worrying about other people. You’ve had your gaze turned outward for so long. Now it’s time to look inward, to reflect and to cultivate your own inner life. Think back on your own growth these past months and consider the person you’d like to become in the near future.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Eight of Wands

The Eight of Wands is a sign of dynamism, action and change. Things have been going steady and you’ve become too comfortable. It’s time for a big shift, whether you’re ready for it or not. Hang on to only what you need, but be ready to let go if that’s what’s best.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Two of Cups

You’re growing closer to someone new — you know exactly who I’m talking about. That is a connection to focus on and nurture, not just during this week, but for the rest of the spring – if not even longer.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Page of Cups

You’re passionate about your goals. Lately, you’ve had a lot of things to be zealous about. Desire alone doesn’t get things done, however. Now is the time to lay out your next steps and be ready to make real change.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Ace of Pentacles

A new opportunity has just popped up and you’re not quite sure what to do with it. That’s because it has the potential to be almost anything you want it to be — so if you’re ready, make your decision, stick with it and charge forward.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles is a card of charity and generosity. Reflect on everything your community has done for you these past few weeks. Now is the time to give back, to share that abundance with others and put your gratitude on full display.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Nine of Wands

You’ve been working hard these past few weeks, and it’s almost time for that hard work to come to fruition — but not quite yet. It may have been difficult, and it may have taken a lot of time and effort, and it’s going to take just a little bit more. The reward will be so much sweeter if you wait.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Moon

All is not as it seems, Capricorn. Look for places where you may be making incorrect assumptions about the world around you, others’ intentions and the path forward. Know that the person who most often lies to you is yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords is a true queen: independent, self-assured, able both to take charge when the situation calls for it and to step back and let others lead themselves. Embrace your independence, responsibility and leadership — you have it in you, and now is the time to show it.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Six of Swords

Things have been a little unsteady, Pisces, but that’s all about to change. You’ll have to change, too, and you won’t come out the other side unscathed. Embrace the uncertainty, the newness, and remember that change comes to all — and in this case, it’s for the better.