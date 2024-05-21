The University of California, Riverside’s (UCR) Basic Needs R’Pantry program received a donation of $2,500 from Stater Bros. Markets on May 15, 2024. Located on Iowa Avenue, the supermarket held their grand reopening showcasing their remodeled supermarket and donated a grand total of $12,500 to five local nonprofit organizations.

Remi Rodriguez, the R’Pantry Coordinator, recalled the events leading up to receiving the grant, explaining that Stater Bros. Markets is one of the vendors that they regularly reach out to in order to stock the pantry. They were informed that the store manager was given the opportunity to highlight five nonprofits, “ones that were making an impact in Riverside specifically.”

Currently, Rodriguez estimates that the R’Pantry serves on average 300-350 students a week, and this includes both the R’Pantry location in the Highlander Union Building, as well as the satellite station set up at the Student Health Center. They comment, “we’re always looking [for] ways to keep our shelves stocked… So we’re always happy and willing and able to accept donations, or ways that people want to help us out with.”

Rodriguez hopes to use the funds that the pantry received in order to “market more to make sure that students are aware that [the R’Pantry] exists.”

At the Stater Bros. grand reopening, the Stater Brothers Charities Director, Danielle Olman, started off with a few words to kick off donations, “Our dedication and passion for community service extends outside of our four walls, and one way we do that is through our nonprofit, our Stater Brothers Charities. We are a passionate community partner that champions and helps advance local nonprofit goals with a focus on hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, and health and care for our veterans and active service members.”

According to the R’Pantry’s website, their mission is to provide “emergency non-perishable food, personal hygiene, household care, and childcare items to both undergraduate and graduate students experiencing food insecurity.” The services that they provide are open to all students, regardless of financial status, and allows for one visit to the R’Pantry each week. Hours for the organization vary on a quarterly basis and include a mixture of appointments and drop-in hours.

The University of California, Riverside’s (UCR) Basic Needs R’Pantry program received a donation of $2,500 from Stater Bros. Markets on May 15, 2024. Located on Iowa Avenue, the supermarket held their grand reopening showcasing their remodeled supermarket and donated a grand total of $12,500 to five local nonprofit organizations.

Remi Rodriguez, the R’Pantry Coordinator, recalled the events leading up to receiving the grant, explaining that Stater Bros. Markets is one of the vendors that they regularly reach out to in order to stock the pantry. They were informed that the store manager was given the opportunity to highlight five nonprofits, “ones that were making an impact in Riverside specifically.”

Currently, Rodriguez estimates that the R’Pantry serves on average 300-350 students a week, and this includes both the R’Pantry location in the Highlander Union Building, as well as the satellite station set up at the Student Health Center. They comment, “we’re always looking [for] ways to keep our shelves stocked… So we’re always happy and willing and able to accept donations, or ways that people want to help us out with.”

Rodriguez hopes to use the funds that the pantry received in order to “market more to make sure that students are aware that [the R’Pantry] exists.”

At the Stater Bros. grand reopening, the Stater Brothers Charities Director, Danielle Olman, started off with a few words to kick off donations, “Our dedication and passion for community service extends outside of our four walls, and one way we do that is through our nonprofit, our Stater Brothers Charities. We are a passionate community partner that champions and helps advance local nonprofit goals with a focus on hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, and health and care for our veterans and active service members.”

According to the R’Pantry’s website, their mission is to provide “emergency non-perishable food, personal hygiene, household care, and childcare items to both undergraduate and graduate students experiencing food insecurity.” The services that they provide are open to all students, regardless of financial status, and allows for one visit to the R’Pantry each week. Hours for the organization vary on a quarterly basis and include a mixture of appointments and drop-in hours.