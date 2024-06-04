Aries (March 21 – April 19): Four of Cups

If you haven’t made a big summer goal yet, now is the time to start brainstorming. This summer will be one of great productivity for you Aries, so lean into your top priorities and put the pedal to the metal. Be careful not to get distracted by smaller, more immediately gratifying achievements.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): King of Cups

You’re responsible for the vibes of the summer for your friend group, Taurus. The people you will be spending your summer with will be subconsciously looking to you for leadership. So whether you want to make this summer chill, outdoorsy or high-energy, you have the power to take charge of the direction it will lead.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Strength

You guessed it Gemini — your summer will be filled with strength. However your use this time of heightened power will be up to you, but remember that there is more than one way to be strong. Don’t fault others for showing strength in a way that is different from yours.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Three of Swords

Unfortunately for you, this period of your life may be one filled with heartbreak. Whether this is romantic or not, be prepared to grow a thicker skin for the events that will occur this summer and cling onto those who can give you the support you need during this time.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Knight of Pentacles

Don’t get stuck planning this summer — go out and do! Taking action will feel much better than overanalyzing your choices and getting bogged down with details. Your time away from school will be much better spent if you are not a perfectionist for a couple of weeks.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is all about self-care. For you, this summer will be one of intentionally doing the things you want to do. Don’t feel selfish about taking time for yourself —- you can’t pour from an empty cup.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Six of Wands

Whatever you have been working on will come to fruition this summer, Libra. Though you may feel weary, the culmination of your hard work and perseverance is near. So don’t give up before it’s over!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Five of Pentacles

You’ve been hit with hard times lately and it feels that you can’t get out of the rut that you are in. Take this new season of sunshine to focus on looking for the resources around you. Depend on your friends, family and community to help you move forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Seven of Cups

The time will come this summer when you have to make a difficult decision. It could be anything from what job offer to accept, where to live or who to separate yourself from. No matter the decision, take your time in choosing — if you don’t, your hasty decision will cost you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Justice

The Justice card is less focused on making a choice, but more on a discovery of the truth. Spend time this summer investigating what is going right and wrong in your life and make choices to correct any mistakes that you may have made during this period of your life..

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Death

Don’t be frightened Aquarius. The Death card signals change, transformation and endings. As we come to the end of the academic year, don’t be scared to let some things die — your resistance to change will not aid you in the long run.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The World

You’re hitting your sweet spot. Just continue that positive energy into the summer and you’ll be golden. You have successfully completed another great year of school and are just getting started with another, whatever it may bring.