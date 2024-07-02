On Thursday, June 27, 2024, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season. Many have argued that Biden was the loser of the debate, however, the real losers on the stage Thursday night were the American people who witnessed a convicted felon and a genocidal dementia patient talk in circles about who was a worse president. Both of these horrible choices had more to debate about their golf game than actual policy.

With the debate feeling like an episode of “South Park,” Americans are living in a real life nightmare if either of these two politicians gets elected as the next President of the United States (US). Both Biden and Trump went back and forth throwing jabs at each other, spending five minutes debating which of the two was the “worst President in history.” During this presidential debate, not one meaningful and in-depth conversation about policy was conducted.

Biden’s stumbling over every fourth word and Trump taking every opportunity to insult Biden or lie about something pretty much summarizes this debate. This debate was a disaster, and it is necessary for a new candidate to have the opportunity to discuss their campaign in mainstream media. Trump made a comment about Biden during the debate, stating, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence, I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

American presidential elections have become a joke on the international stage. In a world where the wealth gap in this country is ever-expanding, inflation is increasing and the U.S. is funding Israelis’ genocidal campaign on Palestine, America needs a president who cares about solving this country’s issues instead of arguing about who is better at golf.

During the debate, as former President Trump was making President Biden look like a blithering idiot, Biden managed to allow a coherent thought to exit his mouth, stating, “You are the sucker; You are the loser,” about Trump.

What was witnessed by the American people this past Thursday was a disgrace to democracy. No one wants either of these two morons to be President, and yet again voters are stuck with the same bad options they had to decide between during the last presidential election. The people are sick of voting for the “lesser of two evils,” because in this case there is no better option — they are both equally bad. It is time for a President who people want to elect, not a politician they have to vote for in avoidance of another candidate.

Jill Stein should be a presidential candidate in 2024, or at least let on the debate stage, so America can hear some real policy change instead of two rich, old, entitled white men arguing about their golf game.