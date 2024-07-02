Aries (March 21 – April 19): The Sun

Aries, it’s time to bask in the sunlight. You’ve been working hard, and now it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Take a moment to appreciate the warmth around you and recharge your energy by spending time outdoors.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Queen of Cups

You’ve been nurturing new ideas and relationships, Taurus, and now is the time to let your emotions guide you. Trust your intuition and let your heart guide you as you move forward with your plans.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Chariot

Change is on the horizon, Gemini, and it’s coming fast. Be prepared for a whirlwind of activity and stay focused on your goals. Harness the energy of summer to steer yourself in the right direction.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Ten of Pentacles

Cancer, your hard work is paying off, and you’re starting to see the results. Enjoy the stability and comfort that comes with your achievements. Celebrate your success with loved ones and share the joy.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Ace of Cups

A new emotional journey is beginning, Leo. Whether it’s a new relationship or a rekindling of an old one, embrace the feelings that come with it. Let the warmth of summer guide your heart to new heights.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Four of Wands

Virgo, it’s time to celebrate! You’ve achieved something significant, and now is the moment to enjoy the rewards. Gather with friends and family to honor your hard work, and have a blast!

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The Star

Libra, hope and inspiration are your guiding lights this week. You’ve been through a lot, but now it’s time to look forward with optimism. Use the clear summer skies to dream big and set your sights on new horizons.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Strength

You’ve shown great resilience Scorpio, and it’s paying off. This week, use your inner strength to overcome any challenges that come your way. The summer sun will give you the extra boost you need to keep going.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): King of Wands

Sagittarius, your leadership qualities are shining through. Take charge of your projects and inspire those around you. Use the fiery energy of summer to drive your ambitions forward.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Two of Cups

A meaningful connection is blossoming for you, Capricorn. Whether it’s a partnership or a close friendship, nurture this bond and let it grow. The warmth of summer will help strengthen this relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Page of Swords

Aquarius, you’re full of ideas and ready to explore new possibilities. Embrace your curiosity and let it lead you to new adventures. The summer breeze will carry you to exciting discoveries.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Knight of Pentacles

Patience and perseverance are key for you this week, Pisces. You’ve been working diligently, and while progress might seem slow, it’s steady. Keep at it, and the summer warmth will soon bring your efforts to fruition.