Libra (September 23 – October 22): Wheel of Fortune

This turning point is a change of fortune. The universe is taking the wheel this week, Libra. Buckle up and enjoy the ride. But brace yourself — circumstances can shift quicker than you think. Embrace this cycle as it comes because the ending will be in your best fortune.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Four of Pentacles – Reversed

You’ve been holding on tight, Scorpio — maybe too tight. This week, the vibe is all about letting go. Loosen your grip on control and those material things you’ve been obsessing over. When you release, you make room for bigger opportunities and energy to flow in. Trust that what’s meant to stay will stick around, and whatever leaves, you’re better off without it.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Chariot

Things are about to pick up, so get ready. Whether it’s that project you’ve been putting off or something unexpected, you’re in the perfect spot to make some moves. Just remember, Sag, it’s cool to hustle, but don’t burn out trying to do it all at once. Stay focused, keep your cool and you’ll be just fine.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The High Priestess – Reversed

Your intuition’s all over the place this week, and second-guessing yourself is easy. Instead of overthinking, take a step back and listen to that gut feeling you’ve been ignoring, Capricorn. Trusting yourself isn’t about having all the answers — it’s about letting things play out.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Five of Pentacles – Reversed

The tough times are lifting, Aquarius. This week, you’ll feel like you’re finally stepping out of the cold. Support is closer than you think — don’t be afraid to lean on it. Things are looking up, and you’re on the path to higher grounds.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Queen of Wands

This week is all about standing tall and letting your inner fire shine. You’ve got a magnetic energy that pulls people in, and they’re noticing. Whether it’s leading a group project or just speaking up in class, now’s your time to take charge. You’re stepping into your power, Pisces — don’t hold back.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Page of Cups

You’re on a creative roll this week, Aries, so let your imagination run wild. Don’t be afraid to explore new ideas or let yourself get a little lost in daydreams. Whether it’s a random opportunity or meeting someone cool, something fresh is coming your way. Just stay open and see where it leads.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Knight of Wands

This week, it’s all about action. You’re feeling bold, and it’s pushing you to take risks you’d usually think twice about, Taurus. Don’t hesitate — channel that fearless energy and go after what you want. Just remember to balance that drive with a bit of patience. Success is yours if you stay steady.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Three of Swords

It’s a tough week, Gemini — something may sting a bit more than expected. Whether it’s a disagreement or a letdown, don’t let it linger too long. Feel what you need to feel, but know that healing is already in progress. Sometimes, it’s the cracks that let the light back in.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Knight of Cups – Reversed

Emotions might feel a bit unpredictable this week, and it’s easy to get swept away in them. Take a moment to pause before diving headfirst into any decisions or conversations. Remember, not every feeling needs immediate action. Sometimes sitting with it is the wiser choice, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Six of Wands

Leo, you’re killing it this week! Whether it’s a campus win, finally figuring out that assignment or just feeling on top of your game, the spotlight’s all yours. People are hyping you up, and for good reason. Enjoy the love, but don’t forget — success hits harder when you bring your crew along for the ride.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Two of Swords

You seem stuck at a crossroads, Virgo. This week might have you torn between two choices, and neither one seems easy. Take a deep breath and trust that you’ve got the tools to make the right call. Sometimes, overthinking is the enemy — trust your gut, and the decision will become clearer.





