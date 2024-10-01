Four new policies have been applied at the University of California (UC) systemwide since the conclusion of the 2023-2024 academic year, affecting areas such as academic affairs, human resources and student matters.

Building upon the previously issued Systemwide Anti-Discrimination policy of February 2024, The Anti-Discrimination Policy effective August 29, 2024 is said to “ensure equitable and inclusive education and employment.” This policy is supplemented by a statement released to the UC community on August 19, 2024 by UC President Michael V. Drake which outlined multiple goals for the upcoming academic year. Including clarifications for policies regarding “camping or encampments, unauthorized structures, restrictions on free movement, masking to conceal identity, and refusing to reveal one’s identity when asked to do so by University personnel.”

Another statement shared September 25, 2024 by Drake explains that The Anti-Discrimination Policy is part of a plan to strengthen practices and policies “to help mitigate bias and discrimination.”

The Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Policy is an interim policy which “addresses the University’s responsibilities and procedures related to sexual violance, sexual harassment, retaliation, and other prohibited behavior.” The policy makes note of defining key terms, responsibilities of the UC system, procedure for reporting prohibited conduct, and a few examples to refer to.

Since the previous update from January 1, 2022, the newest revision is stated to include technical updates and a few additions to the Facts and Questions section. The new additions include clarification that sex-based harassment falls under prohibition of sexual harassment, examples of harassment based on gender identity, and examples of harassment based on sexual orientation.

The Policy on Inventions, Patents, and Innovation Transfer “supports the practical application of University research and the Regents Policy on Innovation Transfer & Entrepreneurship.” It simply outlines material policies, ownership and IP acknowledgement, and income distribution, as well as the responsibilities of the University in prioritizing its “mission of research, education and public service.”

Updates were made to the Recruitment and Promotion Policy to make typographical amendments and fix broken links.