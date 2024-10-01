On Sept. 19, 2024, sitting Chancellor Kim A. Wilcox announced in a message to the school

that he planned to retire as Chancellor in the summer of 2025. In the message, he explained how he had discussed his departure with President Michael V. Drake, the current president of the University of California (UC) system, and the UC Board of Regents. He also recalled first visiting the Inland Empire with his wife and how they were “initially struck by the stark landscapes of the Box Springs Mountains under the August sun. However, as we entered the UC Riverside (UCR) campus, it felt like stepping into a lush oasis. That first year, every experience was a delightful discovery, and soon Riverside and UCR felt like home, capturing our hearts.”

He ended his message by emphasizing his pride in UCR being able to uphold its values of accessibility and excellence in education stating that “The old adage that ‘You can be an excellent university, or you can be an inclusive university, but not both!’ no longer holds true. UCR has redefined the standards for what universities can achieve.” He also claimed that he would miss his interactions with students on campus, but that he believed it was time for the next chancellor to lead the campus.

Figures such as Michael V. Drake commented on the growth UCR experienced under Chancellor Wilcox stating that “Under Chancellor Wilcox’s leadership, UC Riverside has reached the top ranks of research universities while also serving as a national leader for inclusive excellence and social mobility”.

Kenneth N. Barish, faculty chair of UCR’s Academic Senate and professor of physics and astronomy wrote in an email that “During his tenure at UCR, he has been an effective champion; the campus has grown considerably and has attained American Association of Universities(AAU) status.” Former state assembly member, Jose Medina, mentioned how honored he was to work with Wilcox on projects such as that of expanding the School of Medicine and the School of Public Policy.

Students commented on UCR’s Instagram post thanking Wilcox for his service at UCR, saying that they would miss interactions with him on campus and thanking him for what he has done at UCR. On the school’s Facebook page, others left messages such as “good riddance” expressing a more pessimistic outlook on Wilcox’s time at UCR.

Many, such as Executive President of the Associated Students of UCR Abby Choy, are looking to the future with high hopes for Wilcox’s successor who hopes that the incoming Chancellor can uphold UCR’s mission of putting students first. She elaborated on particular initiatives she would like the future Chancellor to spearhead, including championing education as well as facilitating productive conversation.

During Chancellor Wilcox’s time at UCR, graduation rates rose by 18%, received more than $200 million in research and funding, added over 2.4 million square feet of building space to the school, expanded the new School of Medicine II and the School of Public Policy and presided over UCR when it rose to #1 in college rankings for social mobility.

The Chancellor’s Office was contacted for comment, but as of September 29, 2024 has not responded.





