This Friday, EA Sports released the newest edition of their soccer simulation video game, EAFC25. With stunning graphics, animations, and player models, consumers can fully immerse themselves in the game. However, that immersion is often lost with the player ratings. For the gameplay to be realistic, each player is given an overall rating that is supposed to accurately represent that player’s ability. While the Madden ratings often receive the most backlash, the EAFC ratings are far from perfect. With that being said, let’s take a look at the most overrated and overlooked players this season.

Underrated: Murillo, Nottingham Forest (78)

From point deductions, crazy transfer windows and manager sackings, Murillo has remained the steady pillar of Nottingham Forest’s back five. He possesses all the traits needed for a quality center back. The young Brazilian is quick, physical, poised and confident with the ball. Despite arriving during the summer transfer deadline day, he was named the club’s 2023-2024 player of the season.

With the Forest’s financial troubles, it seemed as if they would be forced to flip Murillo for a profit this summer. However, he’s proven invaluable for manager Nuno Espírito Santo as Forest fended off offers from some of the biggest clubs in the world. Instead, they sold center backs Moussa Niakhaté and captain Joe Worral. This further exemplified Murillo’s importance to the team, but he’s only the fifth highest-rated player on Forest at a 78.

Murillo’s excellence clearly isn’t reflected in his rating. He’s been put into a tier of premier league center backs that he doesn’t deserve to be near. According to EAFC25, Murillo is on par with Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof (78) and behind Chelsea’s Axel Disasi (79). Neither Lindelof nor Disasi play regularly for their respective clubs.

Murillo’s Highlander FC Rating: 81 (+3)

Overrated: Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (86)

During the pandemic, the hype with Joshua Kimmich was unreal. He was playing every single minute for one of the best teams in the world and had just provided the game-winning assist in the 2020 Champions League Final. He even started drawing comparisons to the legendary Phillip Lahm. At just 25 years old, Kimmich appeared to be on the trajectory of a future icon of the sport.

However, things have taken a turn since then. After the departures of Spanish midfielders Thiago Alcântara and Javi Martínez, Kimmich was moved into the midfield on a more permanent basis. The transition was supposed to be seamless, but Kimmich seemed to lose the confidence he had while playing right-back.

Despite this, Kimmich still holds a lofty 86 overall rating even though teammates Konrad Laimer (83) and Aleksander Pavlović (73) were more effective in midfield last season.

Kimmich’s Highlander FC Rating: 82 (-4)

Underrated: Dominic Solanke and Richarlison, Tottenham (81)

This year, both Solanke and Richarlison were given overall ratings of 81. My bias is likely showing here, but I think Tottenham’s strikers should feel hard done by. Richarlison even expressed his frustration with his rating earlier this week on Instagram. In the case of Richarlison, I think his injury history and cringe pigeon goal celebration are holding him back. Whereas Solanke’s reputation as an underachieving wunderkind is doing the same.

While both players are streaky scorers, they each work hard off the ball and out of possession. This aspect of their game is crucial to Tottenham’s unorthodox style of play under manager Ange Postecoglou. However, traits like these often go undervalued in the EAFC ratings. See Roberto Firmino’s overall ratings from 2017 to 2020.

Instead, aging strikers with big names like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (82) and Luis Suárez (82) are given the benefit of the doubt despite not offering the same level of hold-up play or work rate that guys like Solanke and Richarlison offer.

Solanke’s Highlander FC Rating: 84 (+3)

Richarlison’s Highlander FC Rating: 83 (+2)