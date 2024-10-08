Libra (September 23 – October 22): Three of Pentacles

Hey Libra, this school year is all about teamwork making the dream work! The Three of Pentacles signals a time to shine in group projects and collaborative efforts. Embrace any leadership roles that come your way and make connections — it’s your time to coordinate, create and celebrate achievements with your peers.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Lovers – Reversed

It seems the school year is starting off with a test for you, Scorpio — a test in relationships and partnerships. Focus on clear communication and understanding your needs. Addressing these challenges will strengthen your connections and align them more closely with your goals.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Death – Reversed

Sagittarius, the Reversed Death card points to hesitancy about the changes coming your way this school year. Whether it’s shaking up your study routine, switching your crew or redefining your personal ambitions — embrace it! Tackling these changes head-on will refresh your world and open doors to awesome new experiences.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Nine of Swords

Starting the school year might stir up stress, as indicated by the Nine of Swords. Remember, it’s okay to feel overwhelmed. Tackle challenges step-by-step and don’t hesitate to seek support. Breaking things down can ease your mind. You’ve got this, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands brings a burst of creativity and energy to your school year, Aquarius! It’s time for new beginnings and innovative projects. Dive into activities that spark your passion, from leading a new club to exploring unique study topics. Let this surge of enthusiasm carry you through an exciting academic year.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The High Priestess

Pisces, this year The High Priestess urges you to trust your intuition. Whether choosing classes or making new friends, listen to your inner voice. You’ll gain deep insights and learn more about yourself. Embrace your intuitive powers — they’re key to navigating this school year!

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Five of Pentacles

Hey Aries, watch out for some financial or resource challenges this year. The Five of Pentacles is a heads-up to manage your budget smartly and seek help when things feel tight. Don’t hesitate to use campus resources to bridge any gaps. It’s a time to be inventive and tough it out — you’ve got this!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Eight of Swords – Reversed

The Eight of Swords Reversed signals a fresh start this school year. Shake off those self-imposed limits and doubts. Taurus, you’ll find new ways to overcome past obstacles in your studies and personal life. Embrace your freedom to explore and express yourself boldly. This year is all about unlocking your potential!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Seven of Cups

Gemini, this year is bursting with options, courtesy of the Seven of Cups. It’s thrilling but can be overwhelming. Focus on prioritizing your true goals, both academic and personal. Choose wisely to navigate the year with clarity and purpose, and make decisions that truly resonate with your ambitions.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Queen Of Pentacles – Reversed

Hey Cancer, this year might stretch you thin between school and personal life. Prioritize self-care and manage your resources wisely. Embrace this time to learn vital lessons about balancing responsibilities and maintaining your well-being.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The Tower – Reversed

Get ready for a comeback year with the Tower Reversed, Leo! Expect some shake-ups, but know that these are just setups for major comebacks. Whether it’s in your studies or personal life, use any setbacks as opportunities to build back stronger. Stay flexible and ready to adapt — this year’s about turning challenges into stepping stones to resilience.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Emperor

The Emperor brings structure and discipline this year. You’re in control — stay organized, stick to your goals and lead with confidence. Your hard work and responsibility will help you overcome any challenges. This is your year to shine, Virgo! Keep up the steady effort!