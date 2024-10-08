Fine-tuning what to pack in your bag is a long process. Skipping the basic items, such as your laptop, chapstick, headphones, water bottle, etc., this list will hopefully give you some guidance on the less obvious things to pack for your everyday adventures.

Blue book/scantron

This might not be an item you need to keep in your backpack, but it’s definitely something you want to stock up on before midterms and finals week. Even though it may not have been listed on any of your syllabi or you know you don’t have a class that requires either of these two items now, hear me out. It sucks to be furiously studying for an exam and have to work time in your schedule to track down something that will so greatly impact your grade.

Mini stapler

It’s not often that you need to staple a paper, but when you do, the stars will not be aligned in your favor. In your 21st century college career, there are few times that you will turn in a physical paper — but let me tell you, when you do that professor will expect very specific cover page formatting, 40 references and will not give you the grace of a stapler on their desk that you can borrow. You really don’t want to have to track down a stapler after finishing your paper late at night and printing it five minutes before class — so do a solid for your future self now.

Paper and pen

In this digital age, it’s not often that you need a pen and paper to get by in a course. It sounds old school, but sometimes it can just be nice to scribble down ideas and thoughts on something physical. Additionally, you never know when a professor will want you to pull out a piece of paper for an in-class assignment or when a teaching assistant will prohibit you from taking out your device for length of discussion. (Also, studies show that writing things down physically also helps you remember content and can help you study better!)

Extra phone charger

It may seem obvious to pack an extra computer charger, but make sure you’re throwing an extra phone charger in your backpack too. It is a pain to have your laptop die in class, but it might be just as inconvenient to have no phone charge when you need to look up the campus map, listen to music or text your friend. You’re also setting yourself up to be the hero of someone else’s week if they find themselves in need of a charge!

Small first aid kit

Just the simple stuff — bandaids, pain meds and an extra tampon can go a long way in a pinch. Even if you don’t menstruate, you could be the person that helps a fellow friend or classmate out when they’re really in need. I would also opt to carry around a pair of tweezers – you never know when a sneaky splinter can really ruin your day.

Gum

Please don’t be the person in a crowded class in Bourns Hall or University Lecture Hall with nasty breath. I don’t want to have to smell whatever you ate at Glasgow 30 minutes ago while trying to learn about American politics. So stop by Scotty’s and dish out the $3 to make my day a little bit more bearable.

Travel-size deodorant

If you’re trying to form a study group for a class or impress your dining hall crush, you might want to pop on a refreshing lavender or birchwood or clean linen scent. And I get it — it’s tough to stay dry out here in Riverside’s 100 degrees Fahrenheit October weather. But I promise a little bit of effort on the smell front goes a long way.

R’card

I know some people who don’t keep their R’Card in their wallet and it really bites them in the butt. Even if you don’t live on campus or need it for a dining plan, forgetting your R’Card when trying to obtain a last minute Spring Splash wristband or get into a campus event is really disappointing.