A recent survey by CalFresh revealed that a third of post-secondary students suffer from food insecurity. Very few college students are registered for services such as CalFresh with 26% of eligible community college students, 22% of eligible UC undergraduates, and 27% of eligible UC graduate students being enrolled for CalFresh. With the overall cost of living going up, programs offered by food banks can help alleviate students’ financial and food related insecurity.

Food banks, as opposed to food pantries, are responsible for taking in large donations of food from donors such as farmers, bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores and the general public. They then take these groceries and distribute them to those who qualify for their services.

Rachel Bonilla, Communications Coordinator for Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino (FARSB) explains that eligibility is determined by income, “a lot of students are [eligible] even if they’re working full time … It’s like a monthly stipend. It’ll go on an EBT [electronic benefit transfer] card that they can use, just like a debit card. They can use that for groceries, all kinds of different food items at their local grocery store. They can even use it at farmers markets. Even some online programs through Amazon and food delivery services, offer some [EBT] options.”

The eligibility income level is $2,400 or less a month for a single person, a benchmark that many students fall under allowing them to access the services offered by food banks. Bonilla elaborated stating that the income criteria is often deterrent for potential student applicants as many may still live at home, or have other complications with housing status that may discourage them from applying. Moreover, even if students are on a meal plan or receive financial aid they may still be eligible for supplementary nutrition programs.

For students living in the Riverside area, Bonilla recommends visiting the CalFresh Resource Center or attending a training session which would allow them to learn more about the eligibility requirements and how to help others in a similar situation. She explained that FARSB is trying to increase its outreach efforts in order to inform more students. She further elaborates that to reach this goal, FARSB wants to hire coordinators to do resource fairs who would explain to students what documentation and information that students would need for the application process.

Bonilla made a point to emphasize the universal impact that food insecurity has on students and the need for communication in solving the issue “we’re seeing the economy after Covid, it changed drastically, especially for students. Students were heavily impacted … For any student that thinks they might be eligible, why not apply and see what benefits you can get to make your life a little easier, to alleviate food insecurity, or even if you get some information on the program you might not need it. But who knows? … [S]omeone else on campus might desperately need it.”