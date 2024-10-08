On Oct. 3, 2024, the Associated Students of the University of California, Riverside (ASUCR) held a special election for the positions of President Pro-Tempore, Non-Traditional Student Director and a School of Business Senator.

College of Natural & Agricultural Sciences (CNAS) Senator Leila Haidar, the sole candidate for President Pro Tempore (PPT), spoke of her interests in serving as a liaison between the Executive and Legislative branches. Senator Haidar also wants to expand the Legislative Review Committee (LRC) to create a discussion column to submit legislation for feedback to increase a connection between the PPT, LRC and Senate as a whole. She also expressed her familiarity with the bylaws as she has read them all and is currently working on a bylaw reorganization program.

During the questioning period, Senator Mia Tifua asked if Senator Haidar was interested in opening another position for a College of Humanities Arts and Social Sciences (CHASS) representative. Senator Haidar responded with interest in creating a new position as long as it did not conflict with the bylaws.

The second position that was decided during the special elections was Non-Traditional Student Director. Candidate Michael Corona spoke about his experiences being system impacted while previously incarcerated as well as about his fifteen-year gap before returning to higher education. Candidate Corona continued by explaining how his previous experiences can help him serve as a resource. Additionally, he mentioned he would like to plan quarterly events for non-traditional students to “keep them well-informed” as well as be in contact with department chairs who may have gone through similar experiences. After convening in closed session the Senate announced that Michael Corona would be the next Non-Traditional Student Director.

Some of the specific events he plans to host will be about how to balance personal lives, academic careers and a family friendly study session to foster community with the families at UCR.

Elections Director Kevin Arizmendi expressed that there were originally supposed to be two candidates for the position of School of Business Senator, however, the candidates did not express that they were unable to attend, so they were disqualified and a new application portal will be created. A motion was passed 16-0-0 to table the special elections for the School of Business Senator for a future meeting after a motion had been passed 16-0-0 to table it for the end of the meeting.

Multiple announcements were shared during the roundtable and announcements. Senator Sofia Jimenez spoke about a haunted house event that is currently in the works to be a partnership with the LGBT Resource Center. Senator Anahita Hooshyari Far is also taking part in the planning and invited other senators to take part in the process and outreach for resource center directors. The event will either be Oct. 24, 2024 or Oct. 29, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Senator Hooshyari Far also spoke about a CHASS town hall that is being organized regarding student safety regulations. Additionally, Senator Adam Ramirez announced the organization of the Global Fair for winter quarter is in the early planning stages with the International Student Director Michelle Wang.

Senator Jimenez spoke about new initiatives for the School of Public Policy and the curation of solutions for political issues as well as new partnerships with organizations off-campus for event collaborations.

CHASS Senator Ryan Choi, CNAS Mitchell Wei, CNAS Senator Vinisha Lalli and Bourns College of Engineering Senator Akundi, were absent from this senate meeting.