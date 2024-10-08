Anime, a once controversial topic of interest, is perhaps at its biggest peak of all time. The world’s largest anime convention, Anime Expo (AX), saw a record-breaking 392,000 attendees in July. For reference, this is more than San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic-Con combined, with roughly 135,000 and 200,000 attendees respectively.

Held in the Los Angeles Convention Center, the first major attraction was its sprawling exhibit hall. This location was packed with plenty of photo opportunities and gargantuan statues. There were thousands of items to browse and purchase, allowing people to easily wander the hall for a whole day.

The entertainment hall was jam-packed with different activities. Whether it was curated experiences made by companies such as Hulu or Hoyoverse, live manga painting on massive walls, or the rows and rows of various gaming consoles and board games, there was never a dull moment in this hall.

One of the most charming and personal aspects of AX was the artist alley. Here, hundreds of artists gathered to sell their wares. From clothing to portraits to custom skateboards, this building housed a diverse range of products.

Throughout all of this, one of the most noticeable aspects of the convention was the way people were dressed. From colored hair to elaborate dresses to full 10-foot tall costumes, many people showed up in interesting apparel. The embrace of anime-inspired fashion is known as cosplay. Many people showed up in elaborate cosplays to take photos and interact with other anime megafans. For more details about the costumes donned by event attendees, see the AX lookbook on page 19.

Popular anime, “Oshi no Ko” held a panel on day three of the convention and opened with an special anniversary screening of the first 90-minute episode of season one. Hosted by HIDIVE, a streaming service with exclusive rights to air “Oshi no Ko,” the panel featured Yurie Igoma, voice actor for Ruby and producer Shimpei Yamashita. Both Yamashita and Igoma expressed their gratitude towards the fans who have long anticipated the series return for another season. The panel also included the world premiere of “Oshi no Ko” season two, episode two. The premiere gave attendees an exclusive preview into the upcoming 2.5D Stage Play Arc.

“Jujutsu Kaisen,” one of the top streamed anime, held a panel on day four of the expo. Drawing a enormous crowd, the panel was hosted by the anime streaming giant, Crunchyroll, and featured panelists Junya Enoki, the voice actor for main character Yuji Itadori, Shota Goshozono, the director of season two and Keisuke Seshimo, the Maruyama Animation Produce Project Association (MAPPA) animation producer. Throughout the conversation, each member of the panel recounted their creative process, personal thoughts on “Jujutsu Kaisen” and their ideas for the future.

Enoki expressed that one of the hardest scenes for him to record depicted Itadori throwing up on the floor after seeing the destruction he caused. Encapsulating the spirit and pain his character endured, Enoki voice acted for the scene while hunched over on the floor in the same position his character is seen animated in.

A fascinating part of the event was when MAPPA producers showcased examples of their animation process. Showing behind the scenes frames of their animation process, ranging from concept art to the finished product, fans hung onto every word said and every second screened. At the end of the event, they called fans to the front to take a photo, with hundreds showing up dressed as their favorite characters from the show. The amount of love these fans have for the show is indisputable.

On the surface, this might seem like just another anime fan gathering. However, for many, AX is their bastion of self-expression. For many, this is the one time each year they can truly express their interests as they wish without fear of judgment; it’s a place of acceptance. So while the staggering attendance numbers can show the magnitude of the event, the true beauty of AX is how much it means to its fans.