DreamWorks’ newest movie “The Wild Robot,” directed by Chris Sanders is sure to bring audiences a heartwarming experience leaving them in tears or on the verge of tears. This unique style of animation creates a world truly captivating for all ages. As the brilliant minds behind “How to Train Your Dragon,” DreamWorks created a universe with aspects familiar to their other films like “Kung-Fu Panda,” but instead tells a story from the parent’s perspective.

“The Wild Robot” is about a robot named ROZZUM Unit 7134, also known as Roz, performed by Lupita Nyong’o, who finds herself stranded on a wild, uninhabited island after a shipwreck. With no memory of how she got there, Roz has to learn to adapt to her rugged, untamed surroundings. At first, the island’s animal inhabitants are afraid of her, but through her resourcefulness, Roz eventually gains their trust.

Along the way, she forms unexpected bonds, especially after imprinting on an orphaned gosling, later known as Brightbill, performed by Kit Connor, which forces her to take on the role of a mother in this harsh yet beautiful natural world.

One of the most captivating parts of the movie is the animation. It stands out for its unique, almost paint-like texture, vibrant colors and fluid movements. The intricate details of the setting and characters make it truly stunning. Whether you are an art fan or a movie buff, the animation of this movie will truly leave audiences in awe. From the lighting to the shading of each scene this movie is a collective effort to show that the realm of animation has much improved since the “Shrek” days.

In a moment that can be perceived as a battle in the trailer, Roz encounters a Fox, later known as Fink, played by Internet’s dad Pedro Pascal.With vibrant colors contrasting with the moving forest background, this clip alone sets this movie up for success. Audiences will be truly immersed when watching in theaters; a simple phone, computer or TV screen does not do this animation justice.

Whilst the movie was soul-stirring, the story seemed reused because it displayed elements similar to those of “The Iron Giant,” “Migration” and “ Wall-E.” Although the plot of “The Wild Robot” is not unique, it brought new and younger audiences to these older and forgotten films.

Although the main plot of the story isn’t about climate change and how humans have damaged the Earth, these themes are evident if audiences truly pay attention to the setting of the film. With Roz having to override her programming multiple times to adapt to motherhood, this was a great allegory on how being a parent can evolve a person.

The kind and warm voice of Lupita Nyong’o brought a positive light into the movie, and without her contributions, the movie would have felt almost static. “The Wild Robot” had some great elements of humor but it didn’t feel like it was enough. The movie’s creators rightly choose quality over quantity. A slight word of caution for those watching with younger audiences: there is a heavy mention of death, but it is done in a way that is either a good introduction to morality or it will completely go over younger audiences’ heads.

While the themes explored in “The Wild Robot” are basic, they are excellent examples of growing up and a parent’s journey in watching it occur. With an older audience it has a higher chance of making you tear up or cry because you can try to understand what the story was going for. Whilst the younger audience will be captivated by the wonder of seeing a kind robot.

“The Wild Robot” excelled at its animation, and demonstrated the peak of animation in 2024. While the storytelling was recognizant of previous DreamWorks films, it spoke to a new audience: one of parents and children.

Verdict: “The Wild Robot” is the must-see animated movie of the year and should be watched with family and friends.