There are many issues in the minds of voters as election season is in full swing, but only one big issue has been pushed aside time and time again by the candidates and news sources. The swiftly growing Middle Eastern conflict has been ignored in favor of discussions on the economy and outrageous claims about Haitian immigrants in the United States (US), but it may be the deciding factor in the outcome of this election.

Vice President Harris’ campaign’s repeated emphasis on the importance of this election and the threat of Former President Trump’s winning is a very real concern, which is why Harris needs to reevaluate her stance on this issue as soon as possible.

Since the Middle Eastern conflict has rejoined discussions in mainstream media due to the attack on Oct. 7 and the following acceleration in Israeli aggression, college students have been on the front line of Palestinian advocacy in the U.S. These students largely make up the age group President Biden counted on to win the 2020 election.

The younger generation, for the most part, is more sympathetic to Palestinians in this conflict and are more aligned with left-leaning viewpoints. This means that this group of people, who are focused on the news coming out of the Middle East, are very aware and concerned about the role their government is playing in the unjust attacks being carried out in Palestine.

Many of these voters have already started making their point to the Harris campaign directly through protests at her campaign events and through the unanimous decision to vote “undecided” in the Democratic primaries as a form of protest. More than 700,000 Americans made this decision on their ballot earlier this year.

Plenty of Democratic voters are still following the plan to vote “uncommitted” until Harris promises to cease arms sales to Israel. This is where the threat lies for Harris because the Democratic votes are split between “uncommitted,” voting for Harris or deciding to vote third party.

Dr. Jill Stein alone has won over many voters who are concerned about the outcome of the Middle East following this election. Stein, a Green Party nominee for the Presidential race, leans into the endorsement received by Muslim-led political groups by stating that she would end arms deals with Israel shortly after taking office if she were to be elected. This Stein endorsement alone poses a danger to the Harris campaign, as voters work to abandon Harris specifically.

This poses a problem not just for those who are worried about the idea of another Trump term, but also for those already in the Middle East. It has become common knowledge for U.S. voters that reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant rights and women’s rights will be at risk in the event that another Republican takes office.

However, Palestinians fear a Trump Presidency as much as other targeted groups in the U.S. Many Trump supporters and voters have been calling for an end to the military and monetary aid to Israel and Ukraine, calling for an “America First” policy on spending, which would effectively isolate the U.S. from its allies. Pulling back that financial support would be beneficial in some cases by scaling back the weaponry being sent and used on civilian targets in the Middle East. But, it would also leave Ukraine on its own for defense.

This opposes Harris’ plan of seemingly continuing aid to both countries. Then there is also the risk that comes with the close ties Trump seemingly holds with President Vladimir Putin, not to mention his self-declared admiration of the man, which has likely fueled his own plans of “being a dictator on day one”.

Overall, a Trump Presidency poses a legitimate risk to the whole world, considering the financial and political power the position holds on the global stage. The risk of a Trump Presidency is not one to take lightly, and the Harris campaign has continually claimed it is a threat to democracy. However, the actions following her words don’t quite add up as Harris refuses to budge on the issue of the Middle Eastern conflict.

Without adjusting her stance on this issue, Harris risks losing a huge number of voters in a race where her opponent holds steadfast followers. This isn’t the kind of dangerous chance she can reasonably take in this election and if the result this fall ends with a Republican win, the blame cannot be placed on voters who have made their wants and intentions very clear.

If Harris wants to ensure her win this November, one surefire way to gain voters would be to change her policy on arms deals to Israel, quickly and meaningfully.