Growing up as a Palestinian Muslim woman in post 9/11 America, I have only ever known of a government that is unkind to my people. Almost every politician has made a career out of portraying Muslim and Arab victims as the political enemy, finding a way to vilify these oppressed people.

In the safety and security of my home, my Arab and Muslim identity is celebrated. However, outside this safe haven, we are the villains; our only crime is existing. Much of my conscious knowledge of Presidential elections is based on choosing the lesser of two evil candidates. In a country, where since 2001, hating my people and blatant racism of Muslims and Arabs in the public eye is not only tolerated, but endorsed by both political parties, it is hard to determine who to vote for when no one has my best interests at heart.

The damaging rhetoric was evident when Former President Barack Obama spewed lies, claiming during his campaign to be a pro-Palestine candidate and then signing a $30-billion aid package to Israel. Later on, the Muslim Bans championed by Former President Donald Trump, exacerbated the racism. And now, in the midst of the current administration’s relentless support for Isreali’s genocidal campaign, not only in Palestine, but in the greater Middle East, third-party candidates are looking more and more appealing to Muslim and Arab voters who are sick of backseating their interests in Presidential elections.

Over the past eight years, Democratic policy has moved so far right, that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have almost identical campaigns. The two candidates have more policies in common than they differ on, with both continuing their support for Israel and maintaining similar views on fracking. Instead of focusing on appealing to left and far-left voters, who are uninterested in either political party, the Harris campaign has taken to attacks on Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, crediting her participation in the Presidential race for the reason Donald Trump won office in 2016.

Dr. Jill Stein, standing in opposition to these two political titans, is running for President with the interests of the people at heart. Campaigning on a platform of “people,” “planet” and “peace,” Dr. Jill Stein is the only presidential candidate, “Demand[ing] an immediate ceasefire in Israel and Palestine, an end to the blockade of Gaza, immediate humanitarian and medical relief and release of hostages and political prisoners.”

With a campaign financed by the people and void of support from The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) — a sentiment lacking in almost every politician in America — Dr. Stein has proven her commitment to changing the nature of American politics. For comparison, during their time in Congress, President Joe Biden received over $4,223,393 in funding for AIPAC and Vice President Harris received over $530,629 in AIPAC funding.

Dr. Stein and her running mate, Professor Butch Warren, promise a changed government to the American people; stating, “[The] Empire knows its days are numbered because we are rising up and we are unstoppable together and we are offering specifically what the American people are desperate for … The need for change had never been so urgent and the possibility of that change has never been so clear and present and within our reach.”

Over the past year, many people have had a window view into the reality of daily life for Palestinians, and they are sick of seeing their tax dollars wasted on displacing innocent people whose only crime is existing. Arabs and Muslims are sick of living in a country where killing us is normalized; where our bodies are seen as disposable; where our lives are seen as expandable; where photos of dead children in piles of rubble is a normal Tuesday viewing.

Voting is the only way for ordinary people to have power, and in a country so desperate to silence the screams of protesters that echo from the East to the West calling for a free Palestine, it is only natural that our calls should carry through to the ballot box.