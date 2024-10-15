Libra (September 23 – October 22): Four of Wands

Libra, you’re in for a stellar week with the Four of Wands cheering you on! It’s the perfect time to tie up those group projects or actually get some studying done at that study session you planned. Call up your squad for some quality group grind — your knack for pulling everyone together is really shining right now. You might just be the MVP of organizing group chats and study meet-ups at the library.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Devil – Reversed

This week kicks off with The Devil reversed, signaling it’s time for you to break free from those late-night cram sessions and chains of procrastination. Take control away from those vending machine snacks and endless nights of Netflix. Embrace this new liberation — maybe even see the morning side of 9 A.M. classes. Keep an eye on healthier habits, Scorpio. They’re your secret weapon against upcoming exams.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Page of Wands

This week, the Page of Wands is fueling your natural enthusiasm and curiosity. Dive into new clubs or courses with gusto, Sagittarius. Your adventurous spirit might just lead you to discover a new passion — or at least help you find a new study buddy. Keep that energy high. You’re just one brainstorm session away from your next big idea.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Eight of Swords – Reversed

Capricorn, with the Eight of Swords reversed this week, it’s time to ditch the blindfold and spot the unreal standards you’ve set for yourself — like that sky-high GPA you’re chasing. Give yourself a break, maybe even shrug off that tough quiz you didn’t ace. There’s freedom in letting go a bit, and honestly, it feels like a stress detox.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Two of Wands – Reversed

You must be feeling a bit lost this week, like when your GPS glitches on the way to that new coffee shop. With the Two of Wands reversed, it’s totally fine not to have all the answers right now. Use this time to explore different paths or maybe just discover a new favorite spot to hit the books. Sometimes, the best ideas pop up when you least expect them, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Page of Pentacles

As the Page of Pentacles rolls in, it’s crunch time for your studies and budgeting. Pisces, resist that spontaneous snack run — both your wallet and GPA will seriously thank you later. Keep your eyes peeled during lectures, a surprise might just be hidden in your next lecture’s fine print!

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Two of Swords

Aries, this week finds you at a crossroads, much like deciding between starting your term paper or starting another series. The Two of Swords is all about balance. So set a timer for both. Mastering the art of multitasking could be the secret to keeping both your grades and your weekend vibes alive.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Three of Swords

The Three of Swords hints at potential heartaches or setbacks — like that group project where you end up doing all the work. But take heart; it’s also a prime opportunity to clear the air and lay down some boundaries. Taurus, it’s totally okay to pass on another group assignment if you’re the only one pulling the weight.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Three of Pentacles

This week, the Three of Pentacles is all about teamwork making the dream work. Whether you’re syncing up with a lab partner or joining a new study group, your contributions are going to be key. You might find that explaining your notes to others not only helps them but also clears up some things for you too. It’s a win-win situation for everyone, especially you, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): King of Cups – Reversed

Cancer, this week the reversed King of Cups is a heads-up not to let your feelings run the show — like picking a new major just because of one rough grade. Try to keep cool in your group projects and discussions. Your natural empathy is a big plus when you keep it balanced. Just remember, finding the middle ground is everything!

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Seven of Wands – Reversed

Leo, it’s like the Seven of Wands reversed out there — you’re swamped and everyone wants a piece of your time. Between group projects and social hangouts, it’s totally fine to take a step back. Try to prioritize what’s on your plate and delegate where possible. Remember, guarding your time isn’t selfish. It’s essential for keeping your sanity intact.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): King of Pentacles – Reversed

The King of Pentacles reversed is signaling a bit of a mismatch this week between your goals and what you’re currently juggling. You might be taking on too many credits or extracurriculars, Virgo. Consider cutting back a little to better focus on what truly aligns with your long-term ambitions. Remember, sometimes less really is more, especially when it comes to managing your to-do list.