Settling households into the holiday season with the wafting scent of cinnamon and chocolate, champurrado is a staple drink to welcome in the cold season. It’s thick and chocolaty; everyone’s favorite combo can be executed at home with this simple champurrado recipe.

Champurrado

Prep Time/ Cook Time: 25 minutes

Serving Size: 3-4 cups

Ingredients for Champurrado:

3/4 cup of maseca (corn flour)

2 ½ cups of water

3 ⅓ cups of milk

1 cinnamon stick

3 tablespoons of piloncillo (raw sugar cane) or brown sugar

1 Mexican chocolate tablet

Instructions:

Begin by bringing 2 cups of water to a boil in a deep pot.

Next, add both the cinnamon stick and piloncillo to the water. Stir and let simmer until the piloncillo is completely dissolved and the cinnamon stick has tinted the water brown.

Follow by adding the milk and chocolate tablet to the pot. Stir continuously until the chocolate tablet has completely dissolved.

In a bowl, mix together ¾ cups of maseca and ½ of water. Stir the mixture until the maseca is a smooth batter consistency.

Slowly begin adding the maseca mixture to the pot in intervals, stirring in between each pour.

Let champurrado simmer in the pot for ten minutes, stirring every few minutes.

Take out the cinnamon stick.

Continue by pouring the champurrado into your favorite holiday mug, and pair it with a delicious Mexican pastry.