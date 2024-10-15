Ranging from frozen appetizers to fresh foods, Trader Joe’s offers over 4,000 items. Here is a list of my personal favorites to help you pick your groceries during your next errand:

Frozen Foods

The steamed chicken soup dumplings are a great option. They are extremely easy to prepare: simply microwave the package or steam the dumplings in a steam basket until they are ready. These dumplings are delicious as the hot soup filling contains a lot of flavor. Next time you are in Trader Joe’s, don’t hesitate to add a box to your cart!

Another delicious frozen item from this store is the Maître Pierre Tarte d’Alsace. Topped with ham, onions and shredded cheese, this pizza-style quiche has a way of transporting you to the French region of Alsace.

Snacks

Some great crackers to try are the organic naan crackers. These are delicious on their own and dipped in both the recommended dips later in the article.

Other great crackers to try are the fig and olive crisps. These are delicious dipped in cream cheese or paired with charcuterie and cheese and are great as appetizers as well.

A great midnight snack that Trader Joe’s offers are the peanut butter filled pretzel nuggets. The peanut butter and pretzel flavors paired together are delicious.

An amazing sweet snack to try are the chocolate chip cookie dunkers. They are delicious to snack on during a movie or while doing homework and are even better when dipped in a nice cold glass of milk.

Dips

The tzatziki dip is an amazing dip containing plain yogurt, cucumber and dill. It is delicious paired with crackers or the Trader Joe’s Indian Style Flat Bread. It is also great to snack on when you feel hungry as it’s surprisingly filling.

My favorite dip, however, is the Everything But The Bagel greek style yogurt dip. Made with greek yogurt, cream cheese and the Everything But The Bagel seasoning, this dip is absolutely delicious. Dipping the Everything But The Bagel crackers or the savory thin mini crackers in this spread makes for a delicious afternoon snack.

Another great dip is the dijon mustard. This dip reminds me of french mustard and is delicious paired with red meat or sausages.

Breads

The first three breads in this list are delicious baked in the oven. The outside of the bread becomes crispy and delicious while the inside of it is soft and warm.

The first one of these breads is the ciabatta demi-baguette. This bread is flavorful and works well with sandwiches and toasts.

Another bread is the organic French baguette. I love this bread because it reminds me of real French bread when it is baked in the oven. The crispy and golden exterior is delicious and the interior is fluffy, soft and airy.

Another bread that I love from Trader Joe’s is the olive fougasse. It comes in four connected pieces which can be ripped apart and baked individually in the oven. The fruity and strong taste of olives mixes perfectly with the bread.

The next two items are sweeter products that may be my favorite breakfast items.

The first one is the braided and sliced brioche which comes great when toasted and topped with your favorite jam, honey, almond butter etc… It is a staple in my Trader Joe’s breakfast items.

The next one, which may be my favorite, is Trader Joe’s chocolate croissants. My favorite way to eat these is to toast them in the toaster (make sure to take them out before they burn). This melts the chocolate and provides a slightly crispy exterior which compliments the buttery taste perfectly.

Teas

The first tea that I really enjoyed was the earl grey tea which is described as a blend of black tea and bergamot oil. If you like black tea, this one is extremely flavorful and it is one of my favorites.

Recently, however, I have really started to like the sweetened matcha green tea latte mix. If you like matcha lattes, congratulations, you can finally make them at home! It is extremely simple to make and the instructions are directly on the box, just top off your mixture with milk.

Extra shoutout to the Everything But The Bagel seasoning which is the perfect topping to any meal, in my opinion. It is a mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried onion, salt and dried garlic and it is a seasoning that is delicious on eggs, avocado toast, bagels (obviously), etc…

I hope that this list of products helps you on your next grocery outing!