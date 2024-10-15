“Lady Bird” (2017)

Before she directed “Barbie” and “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig was working on “Lady Bird,” a coming-of-age film set in the early 2000s capturing the relationships between a teenage girl and her mother. While the film is not solely about college, it encompasses the transition between the teenage years and adulthood, a part of which lies in the college application process. Christine “Lady Bird” McPherseon, played by Saoirse Ronan, wants more than life in her hometown. Fiercely independent and bold, she navigates through her final year of high school and her changing relationships with her mother as they both clash over aspirations and challenges in life. Despite the conflict and tension, it is clear to see moments of tenderness and vulnerability between Lady Bird and her mother. As the two begin to appreciate each others’ struggles and sacrifices, their relationship evolves in a beautiful manner.

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

Featuring Selma Blair as Elle Woods, “Legally Blonde” is a hilarious romantic comedy following the adventures of a sorority president from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) navigating the world of Harvard Law in order to prove her worth to her ex-boyfriend. Tackling stereotypes and shooting down those who view her with skepticism, Elle immerses herself in her studies. With her intelligence, work ethic, fashionable pink wardrobe and personality, she breaks barriers and grows into herself. Mixing together themes of humor, heart and self-love, “Legally Blonde” is a classic that is definitely worth watching. The movie proves that not every college journey is linear, and maybe dream jobs can be realized.

“Pitch Perfect” (2012)

With zany twists, a catchy soundtrack and sharp humor, “Pitch Perfect” is a spirited musical comedy that will never go out of style. Set in the fictional world of Barden University, Beca Mitchell, played by Anna Kendrick, hesitantly joins the school’s all-girls a cappella group. While not every college journey centers around musical performances, national championships and rivalries between a cappella groups, “Pitch Perfect” draws in the viewer with its portrayal of college life, making it relatable for anyone who has been through the roller coaster ride known as college. Using the college setting to explore themes of friendships through the lens of Beca’s path of social integration, the film shares the message that collaboration and community involvement is just as, if not more important, than individual aspiration.

“Toy Story 3” (2010)

This one is definitely going to be a “hear me out.” From the perspective of Andy’s toys and Andy himself, “Toy Story 3” is a deeply emotional movie about loss, growth and the inevitable transition from childhood to adult life. While previous movies in the franchise focus on the attachment between child and toy, this movie focuses on what happens to this bond as children grow up. With Andy now preparing to leave for college, he now has to decide what he is going to do with his childhood friends. Will he leave them or bring them with him on the next step of his journey? A touching metaphor for letting go of your childhood, “Toy Story 3” is not just a story about toys; it’s a story about devotion, shedding old identities and passing on love and care to the next generation. It is all about letting go of the past and embracing new beginnings.

“Accepted” (2006)

College admissions are a trial in and of itself, and “Accepted” is a comedy that takes a very outrageous idea very seriously. Starring Justin Long as Bartleby “B” Gaines, the film follows the story of a senior in high school who was rejected from every college and university he applied to. In a fit of desperation, he decides to create his own fake university to sate his parents. With the creation of the newly South Harmon Institute of Technology, a very mid website and a dream to get away with his tomfoolery, he creates a society that nurtures passions and interests, with students allowed to pursue their own dreams. A satire about the higher education system, “Accepted” takes a jab at the rigid admissions process and combats the idea of prestige. The film suggests the apparently out-of-this-world idea that education should be about creativity and individual growth rather than standardized and rigid. While the film may not seem to take itself too seriously, the charm of its cast and overall feel-good of this movie captures the central message that education is more than just grades, extracurriculars and conformity.