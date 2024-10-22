Libra (September 23 – October 22): Five of Swords

Libra, be careful to maintain all of your relationships this quarter. Don’t focus too much on winning arguments; remember to keep in mind if the connection is more important than being in the right.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Knight of Pentacles

Keep it up you little scorpion! Your productivity is (or is about to be) through the roof! Your hard work is really paying off, but make sure not to fall into a rhythm of monotony. You don’t want to get bored of your routine halfway through the quarter.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Three of Wands

Your vision is becoming too narrow Sagittarius. Expand your goals to a farther reach; if you’re only thinking about this quarter, plan further into this year. If you’re looking to the end of this year, think about your plan all the way to graduation.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Page of Swords

Great job making friends and forging new relationships, you chatty Capricorn. Be careful that you don’t turn into all talk and no action, though.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Five of Cups

Don’t be too hard on yourself, Aquarius — things may not feel like they’re going exactly the way you planned them, but don’t be discouraged. It’s never too late to start anew and turn over a fresh leaf.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Death

While this card may at first scare you, Pisces, don’t be afraid. The Death card symbolizes change and transformation, so lean into whatever transition is coming your way.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Justice

Make sure you think thoroughly through the consequences of the actions you’ll make this fall. Everything will fall into place, but ensure that you don’t make flippant choices about large decisions in these upcoming weeks.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Wheel of Fortune

Good luck is coming your way — this is a turning point in your academic year or quarter. Don’t be resistant to change and just let it meld into your plans.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Ten of Wands

Avoid taking on extra responsibilities, Gemini. You can’t do it all yourself and if you sign up for too much, you won’t be able to complete your tasks to the level of quality you want them to be at.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): King of Swords

You know what’s right and wrong for you, Cancer — don’t let anyone sway you to make any decisions you don’t feel entirely comfortable with.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Nine of Cups

Stay satisfied and keep riding this feeling of contentment. Keeping gratitude at the front of your life is serving you well, so keep it up!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Two of Cups

If you’ve been waiting to make a move or show affection to someone you love or are attracted to, make that leap. For you, this is a time of partnership and harmony.