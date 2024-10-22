I long to visit my local bagel shop back home and order their golden garden vegetarian bagel sandwich with a large smoothie on the side. Alas, until the day I can return, I share my beloved mock recipe with you all.

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serving size: 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 bagel (preferably spinach)

3 tablespoons veggie cream cheese

2 slices mozzarella cheese

1 leaf of lettuce

1 slice of tomato

Half of an avocado

A handful of alfalfa sprouts

1 pickle quarter (optional)

Steps:

Cut the bagel in half and toast each side.

Spread the cream cheese on both sides of the bagel.

Slice the avocado half, making sure to keep the slices even and not too thick.

Sandwich the tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and alfalfa sprouts between the two bagel layers.

Voila! Serve with a quartered pickle, and enjoy!