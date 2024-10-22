The 2018, 2020 and 2022 presidential elections respectively had the highest recorded voter turnout in United States elections. About 66% of the eligible voter population turned out for the 2020 Presidential Election, which was the largest recorded turnout in a national election since 1900. People are realizing more and more that their votes and voices have power; we should use that power to influence the outcome of elections. As Generation Z ages into the voter block, it’s important that we go out and vote.

As a first time voter in a presidential election, knowing how to cast your ballot this November is rather difficult. Here is a guide on how to participate in the electoral process this election season.

Register to Vote

Before you can vote, first, you have to register to vote. If you are already registered to vote, you would have received a mail-in ballot to the address you are registered with; this address is most likely the one on your driver’s license. To verify your voter registration status go online to the California secretary of state website, under “My Voter Status.” If you are not registered to vote, you can register online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov.

If you are not registered to vote within 15 days of the election, you can register as a same-day voter, and request your ballot in-person at your county’s election office or polling location. In order to register online, you will need your California driver’s license or Identification (ID) card number, the last four digits of your social security number and your date of birth. If you do not have a California license or ID, you can still register to vote, however you will be required to complete additional steps in order to register. For more information regarding voter registration, contact your local county elections office.

Mail-in Ballots

Instead of pulling up to the polling stations this election, you can submit your ballot via mail. If you live on campus, this is probably the most convenient way to cast your ballot since it might be a little hard to get home to cast your election in person. If you are already registered to vote, this ballot will automatically be sent to the address you are registered with. This means that whoever is still residing at your house might have to mail it to you or you might have to take the trip home to pick it up. After filling out the ballot, take out the “I voted” sticker, insert your ballot into the envelope and completely fill out all of the required information on the envelope.

There are multiple ways to submit your ballot. If you plan ahead, you can mail it to your county elections office. If you are not sure that your vote by mail ballot will arrive at the office by Nov. 5, it’s best to bring it to the nearest polling location between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day. Information regarding the nearest polling location is usually available three to four weeks prior to the election and can be found at sos.ca.gov. An authorized person may also drop off your ballot on your behalf to the nearest polling or ballot drop off station, as long as you fill out the authorized section located on the outside of your ballot envelope.

In-Person Voting

Come Election Day, you may make the decision to vote in person; in order to vote this way you must go to your assigned polling location. The address for your polling location can be found on the back page of the sample ballot booklet that your county elections officials mailed to you. If you do not have the booklet, contact your county elections office, or call the secretary of state’s toll-free voter hotline at (800) 345-8683 to locate your polling station.

Make sure to bring a form of ID with you, in case a poll worker asks you to present it. If you do not have a California ID, these items can be presented as acceptable forms of identification; a copy of a recent utility bill, the sample ballot booklet you received from your county elections office, a passport, a driver license, a student identification card or another document sent to you by a government agency.

Happy voting!