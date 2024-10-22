Every four years, California voters are asked to become experts on complex issues from homelessness to climate change, education to crime and the economy. This is a daunting —- and often overwhelming —- request for many student voters who are in the middle of the quarter and cannot devote hours to researching and understanding all the legal jargon on high-stake propositions. However, The Highlander’s Editorial Board is here to help University of California, Riverside (UCR) students decode these complex propositions and develop their positions.

Proposition 2: California students deserve better

Proposition 2 asks voters to approve a $10 billion bond for the “repair, upgrade and construction of facilities at K-12 public schools,” including community colleges and career technical education programs. According to the Public Policy Institute for California (PPIC), 38% of Californian students attend schools that do not meet safety standards due to structural damage, malfunctioning electrical systems and gas leaks. These substandard facilities negatively affect students because poor conditions are associated with lower achievement, lower morale and behavior problems. Because student performance affects a person’s opportunity to achieve social mobility, the state must prioritize students and repair public schools so they are safe environments for learning.

Additionally, since school repairs are paid with local and state bonds, differences in area property taxes create wide funding gaps for schools in low-income areas. Prop. 2 would benefit less affluent communities, which would benefit regions like the Inland Empire. Opponents of Prop. 2 argue that school funding repairs should be included in the state budget, but this would require a longer approval process, and there is no guarantee that the state legislature will do so, particularly in deficit years. California schools and students cannot wait until that happens. All students should be able to learn in safe and structurally sound classrooms. The Highlander Editorial Board recommends voting YES on Proposition 2.

Proposition 4: Act now on climate change

Proposition 4 authorizes the state to issue a $10 billion bond for “natural resources and climate activities” to provide “loans and grants to local governments, Native American tribes, not-for-profit organizations and businesses.” The bond prioritizes low-income communities and those most vulnerable to climate change in the state. With rapid warming and an increase of wildfires in the Inland Empire, Prop. 4 is a way to address climate change’s effects.

According to the California Climate Change Center, the sea level has risen by nearly eight inches along California’s coastline in the past century, and higher temperatures and drier climates are increasing wildfires. Despite incontrovertible evidence of climate change’s impacts, opponents to Prop. 4 still argue that state funding for climate change shouldn’t be used on “unproven technologies.” Let’s be clear: this is just an excuse to ignore one of the most existential problems of our day. There are enough proven technologies and scientific evidence to begin reversing the harmful impacts of climate change — all that is needed is a collective will and the funding to implement these solutions. Ultimately, climate change is not an issue we can afford to disregard. California needs to act now before it’s too late. The Highlander Editorial Board recommends a YES vote on Prop. 4.

Proposition 6: Choose justice, not profit

Proposition 6, which seeks to close the slavery loophole in California’s constitution and limit forced labor in prisons, is a moral imperative. California’s prison system has a long record of systemic issues with inmates being paid as little as 74 cents an hour. Over 76% of incarcerated workers report being forced to work under threat of punishment, including solitary confinement and the loss of visitation.

The prison system also disproportionately impacts marginalized groups, particularly through the school-to-prison pipeline, where Black students, boys and students with disabilities are more likely to face harsh disciplinary actions that funnel them into the justice system. Critics cite financial concerns over implementing Prop. 6, especially with the average annual cost of incarceration in California at $132,860. However, more than 80% of prison labor goes to maintaining prisons, offsetting costs within the already bloated system. The ethics of forced labor, however, must take precedence over state finances.

Prison labor should promote rehabilitation, not exploitation. Voluntary work programs that fairly compensate inmates could contribute to social reintegration while protecting public safety. While some express concerns about a lack of visible harm to prisoners, the broader issue is the perpetuation of systemic oppression. Prop. 6 is about restoring dignity to incarcerated individuals and ending a practice that has no place in a just society. The Highlander Editorial Board recommends voting YES on Prop. 6.

Proposition 32: Workers can’t keep living paycheck-to-paycheck

Proposition 32, which proposes raising California’s minimum wage from $15 to $18 by 2025, is a crucial step toward addressing the rising cost of living. California has the third-highest cost of living in the U.S., and inflation has soared by 20% since the pandemic, leaving many struggling to meet basic needs. Workers, especially those in low-wage jobs, need this wage increase to keep up with the rising costs of housing, food and transportation. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M​​IT) Living Wage Calculator, a single adult living in the cheapest California county would need to make at least $20.32 an hour to comfortably afford the basics.

While there are concerns about potential job losses or reduced hours, the benefits of a wage hike far outweigh the risks. A UC Berkeley study found that a 10% increase in minimum wage can reduce high school dropout rates by 10% among low-income students, showing the broader social benefits of raising wages. Raising the minimum wage will also help students, who often rely on part-time jobs. With higher wages, students can work fewer hours while alleviating financial stress, reducing food and housing insecurity. Higher wages will enhance financial stability and improve quality of life, even if some face short-term job loss. The Highlander Editorial Board recommends voting YES on Prop. 32.

Proposition 36: Solutions over jail cells

Proposition 36 would increase punishment for theft and drug crimes, create a new drug rehabilitation facility or state prison requirement for some drug possession crimes and “require courts to warn people convicted of selling or providing illegal drugs to others that they can be charged with murder if they keep doing so and someone dies.” Intended to address the growing fentanyl crisis and “smash-and-grab” thefts, Prop. 36 will criminalize drug crimes and thefts and target minority groups.

According to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), African Americans make up “29% of those arrested and 33% of those incarcerated for drug offenses.” Prop. 36 will target vulnerable minority groups who are historical victims of systemic racism and those living in environments with high poverty rates, lack of mental health treatment and neighborhood violence. The state legislature should seek to address these root causes. More incarceration and prison overcrowding are not the answer.

Stricter punishments for theft and drug crimes also won’t solve the issue of homelessness. The easy access people have to drugs like fentanyl is creating this epidemic. More mental health resources and affordable housing are the solution because recovery is not a linear process and often requires multiple rounds of treatment to make meaningful improvements. Prop. 36’s so-called “tough-on-crime” policy is just a way “to get people off the street” by throwing them into jails. The Highlander Editorial Board recommends a NO vote on Prop. 36.