This year, I’m preparing to vote in my first general election, and it’s exciting knowing just how important my vote will be. Casting my first ballot in the Democratic primaries made me realize the power and responsibility of voting, and the importance of honoring the struggles of those who fought for this right. Voting isn’t just a right, it is a civic responsibility, and I’m thrilled to embrace it.

Voting for the first time is exhilarating and sets the stage for lifelong civic engagement. While it’s true that I only have one vote which seems minimal compared to

the United States (U.S.) population, every single vote adds up to shape the direction of our future. It’s the collective power of individual voices that drives real change, and by voting, I’m making sure my voice is part of that movement. Every vote can make a difference — especially in crucial moments like this election when democracy is at stake.

I’ve already received my mail-in ballot for the general election and have been busy researching the propositions and the candidates running for local offices. I already know I’ll be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, but when it comes down to ballot races, it’s a bit more challenging with all the political ads vying for my attention. So, my recommendation for voters who feel overwhelmed by their ballot: take your time and do your research.

It will take a long time and you are probably busy with other things, but trust me when I say that being an informed voter will make you feel more confident and empowered when casting your ballot. Personally, I want to make sure I am selecting candidates who best represent my values and the future I envision.

As a political science major, I understand the importance of voting from a theoretical standpoint, but actually participating in the process has given me a deeper, more personal connection to just how crucial it is. Voting gave me a voice that I didn’t know I was missing and longed for, it allowed me to feel like I am able to help change things for the better.

As I prepare for the 2024 election, the issues that matter most to me are bodily autonomy, climate change and addressing homelessness with compassion.

The right to an abortion is fundamental to individual freedom but has been stripped away from so many citizens in the U.S. Voting for a presidential candidate who will protect and restore these freedoms is crucial. We cannot be called the land of the free if we restrict something as basic as the right to decide what happens to one’s own body.

Climate change, an essential policy debate in this election, is the most urgent crisis of our time. Millennials and Generation Z (Gen Z) have inherited a planet in peril, and it’s up to us to repair the damage. We’re already facing the worst of its effects, so acting now is critical for our future.

I feel strongly about addressing homelessness with dignity, ensuring that people are treated humanely while tackling the root causes of this crisis. It may be easy to become numb to this issue, but we need to have compassion for these people. You shouldn’t have to go through homelessness yourself to feel empathy for those who are facing it. No one actively wants to be homeless. It’s not a choice; it’s often the result of systemic failures, including a lack of affordable housing and underfunded programs.

These issues are why I’m taking the time to thoroughly research the candidates and propositions before I vote. I want to make sure the problems that matter most to me are addressed in ways that align with my values. And if they’re not? Then it’s up to people like us to create a ballot initiative, a process that allows citizens to propose new laws or amendments, and push for change.

Gen Z voters like myself are pushing change and will play a huge role in this election because we are more politically engaged than ever before, and we’re pushing for real change on the issues that matter most to us. Whether it’s social justice, climate action or fighting for equality, Gen Z is demanding a better future. It’s empowering to be part of this and to be among a generation passionate about creating meaningful change. I’m proud that my vote is contributing to that effort.

The 2024 election is an opportunity that I’m excited to embrace and I’m ready to do my part. I hope that other first-time voters are just as excited and ready to make a difference because together, we have the power to shape the future we want to see. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, please take the time to do so before Oct. 21 and make your voice matter in this election.