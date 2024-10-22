Following their 0-4 defeat to California State University, Fullerton, the Highlanders responded with a 1-1 draw against California State University, Bakersfield, and a 2-2 draw against California State University, Northridge. University of California, Riverside’s (UCR) three goals across the two-game span was an encouraging sign for a team that’s had trouble finding the back of the net. Still looking for their first Big West win of the season, the Highlanders had a tough road test against the University of California, Davis (UCD) on Thursday.

Despite playing one of the top teams in the conference, the Highlanders looked lively to start the game. UCR and UCD each played a fast-paced game with exciting wing play which made for some pretty exciting soccer. Both teams looked to get their fullbacks involved in the attack, but in different ways.

The Aggies tasked redshirt junior Jade Holley to make overlapping runs and whip crosses into the box. Meanwhile, UCR’s sophomores Arianna Dominguez and Sanaa Guyness looked to cut in and shoot from distance. The latter Highlander made a great solo run from her own half and fired a shot right outside the box. Guyness’s attempt bounced off the mitts of UCD’s Caeley Goldstein, but the rebound was cleared away before freshman Audrey Stewart could get a foot on it.

A few minutes later, Holley hit a long ball into the box from about the halfway line. It was a tricky clearance and redshirt junior Marieke ten Brink mishandled it. The ball deflected off her shin and into the direction of the goal. The deflection had sophomore goalkeeper Allee Grashoff wrongfooted, but the Highlanders breathed a sigh of relief as the ball trickled away for an Aggie corner kick.

Apart from that scare, the Highlanders defended well and kept the scoreline nil-nil entering halftime. Looking to break the deadlock, each side made a wave of subs to start the second half. The Aggies had the first big chance of the second half when redshirt junior Sarah Canavan received the ball with her back to goal. She turned around and started charging towards the goal. She drew in a couple defenders and passed to a wide-open teammate, redshirt sophomore Ashleigh Garcia. With time to wind up, Garcia blasted a shot toward Grashoff. The sophomore goalkeeper made the save, but parried the ball off her own post. UCD’s senior Sam Tristan and Guyness raced to the loose ball. Tristan got their first, but Guyness pressured Tristan enough to put her shot over the bar.

The Aggies kept their foot on the gas and finally broke through with about ten minutes left. Off a one-two from a short corner, freshman Sydney Bushman looped in a high and lofty cross in the box. Grashoff wasn’t able to cleanly claim the ball. It slipped out of her hands and after two seconds of chaos in the six-yard box, senior Bella Mayo tapped it in as the Aggies took a 1-0 lead.

Just a couple of minutes later, UCD doubled their advantage. Always looking for a cross, Holley whipped in another one for redshirt senior Teresa Garcia. Fighting for position with Guyness, T. Garcia leaped higher than the UCR defender and beautifully headed the ball far post.

The Highlanders fought hard, but the Aggies were the stronger side in the second half and deserved to win 2-0. With the loss, the Highlanders dropped to 0-4-3 (W-L-D) in the Big West. UCR will need to improve their aerial defense if they want to go on a run and sneak into the Big West playoffs. After traveling to Honolulu to play the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on Sunday, the Highlanders close out the Big West regular season with a two-game home slate against the University of California, San Diego, and the University of California, Irvine.