Directed by Todd Phillips, “Joker: Folie À Deux” was released on Oct. 4, 2024. With a budget of $200 million USD, the movie was filmed in New York City and Los Angeles, and has inspired a lot of discourse.

This sequel to the 2019 “Joker,” stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker, also known by his real name, Authur Fleck. The decision to feature Lady Gaga, a musician, has stirred up controversies surrounding her execution of her role. Phoenix received similar criticism, with many believing he unexpectedly lacked “confidence” and “depth” in his performance. Overall, the movie has been described as a bit of a mess reflecting on the deep disapproval and disappointments of many fans. Some even blamed the writers. Despite the captivating dialect that make this movie worth watching, the majority of reviewers gave this movie a surprisingly low rating, garnering it a 32% on rotten tomatoes.

The storytelling dives deep into the chaotic psyche of Arthur Fleck, exploring themes of mental disorder, madness, societal neglect and the blurred lines between fantasy and reality.

Piggybacking off the stage set in the first “Joker” movie, which showed how a man, after being overwhelmed by lack of understanding from society and the media, does the unexpected. With a total of six murder charges, the Joker is locked up in the Arkham State Hospital.

Supported by his lawyer, played by Catherine Keener, she sets an example of what patience and care means. Despite having to deal with challenges he gives her, she never wants to give up on the “good, kind, Arthur side” of him. She makes it a goal to show that to the world. This character displayed empathy, an important quality lacking in all of the characters in this film. Arthur, In her eyes, is someone with an uneasy past that created Joker in himself as a coping mechanism; Arthur is separate from Joker. It is a very refreshing point of view, since it takes mental illness seriously.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is formed in the foundation of the existing world, but angled at a novel perspective due to the inclusivity of new elements. It is a musical portraying a hurt and misunderstood, yet highly praised Joker. From the screen, it portrays a man who laughs to bandage up his pain and trauma caused by family and strangers.

Following a boy who hated school, the movie shows a familiar trope; Arthur faces bullying, physicall abuse and assault, leading him to develop an suicidal mindset that inspires murders he claimed were in ‘self defense.’ Being embraced with understanding is what Joker would die to experience. The musicality, mental illness and empathy are the core pillars of the movie.

The songs in the musical appeared along with moments when the visions of hallucinations appear. Emphasizing the emotions Arthur experiences, the music allows viewers to experience his feelings in real time. Both the music and dance were the fragments of what this fantasy looks like, and audiences get to share these special moments. The audience gets to follow Joker into his world to find the ideal love in the trap of someone else’s obsession.

The phenomenal performance by Gaga and Phoenix feed into the complexities of obsession, love and hope, driving the dynamic spark between the pair. The two characters, as expected, showcased the example of a toxic relationship. But fans have also spotted the different impression the relationship left compared to “Suicide Squad.”

Fans compared the differences between the personality of Harley from “Suicide Squad” to the one in this movie. While the Harley in “Suicide Squad” showed loyalty and really did love Joker regardless of who he is, this sequel shows the Harley who only loves Arthur because he is the Joker. Her love for the Joker builds on fantasy, with her obsession driving her so far as to admit herself into the Arkham State Hospital to build a relationship with him. When that fantasy breaks, her ‘love’ for Joker fades. This gives a version of Harley who will object and turn against Joker because he no longer plays a character, breaking the fantasy and admitting that he is human with flaws.

To entertain, we need to educate. Despite Jockers portrayal as a villain in the past, this film shows that underneath all the layers the Joker is a human, and deserves empathy. The film explores how toxic relationships do not always need to work out, and it suggests avoiding blind idolization, love and romance.

Verdict: “Joker: Folie à Deux” did its job in sparking conversations and debates between movie and comic lovers, succeeding in bringing an effective cinematic experience to the audiences.