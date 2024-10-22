“My Hero Academia” (MHA) creator Kohei Horikosh’s newest movie, “My Hero Academia: You’re Next,” directed by Tensai Okamura, is sure to leave fans conflicted, some wishing there was more and others wishing they had two hours of their life back. Whatever the audiences verdict, it can be said that this movie was good, just not awe-inspiring.

The movie brings a brand new story to the familiar world of U.A. Academy and its heroes, though there are some noticeable changes in both the animation and storytelling that might not be a good thing. However, it is an exciting ride with solid writing, characters that stay true to themselves and some new memorable villains. Overall, it was a great movie, even if a few things didn’t quite hit the mark.

“My Hero Academia: You’re Next” is set shortly after Season six, and begins with a new and dangerous threat. An imposter known as Dark Might with power to rival the beloved hero All Might, the symbol of peace appears, spreading chaos and confusion across the world. Class 1-A, including heroes like Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki, are pushed into action to save the day. What follows is a race against time, where they must uncover the truth behind this imposter and stop him before the world as they know it, is gone.

One of the most conflicting parts of the movie is the animation. Visually, the movie offers a bold and striking color palette that immediately grabs attention. The colors for the movie were one of its best features; the bright colors and vivid contrasts in key scenes ensures that the action pops off the screen. The cinematography does a great job of making even simple moments visually dynamic, and the battles feel explosive with their use of light, shadows, and dramatic backdrops. However, for fans used to the crisp, fluid animation style of the show, the character designs here might feel a bit off.

In “My Hero Academia: You’re Next,” the line art on the characters is a bit rougher and less polished than what fans are used to. The show has more fluid frames and it felt like it was missing from the movie. It almost feels unfinished, especially during high-action moments. For instance some fast-paced scenes, like the ones in the trailer where Deku is chasing after a villain trying to save a civilian, the frames are rushed, with less detail and less smooth transitions between movements than in the series. While the vibrant colors and intense action help mask some of this, it’s noticeable enough that fans might be thrown off, especially if they’ve grown accustomed to the more refined animation of the show. However there is more attention to detail on glowing/lighting aspects of the movie and that really sets it apart. For instance, there are several parts of the movie where a power, also known as a quirk, illuminates an entire area. This occurs when the villain, Dark Might, starts to take over Japan. So while the animators are commendable for trying a new animation style, the attempt didn’t quite hit the mark. The new coloring and lighting worked beautifully, though.

The movie’s storyline is engaging, and the pacing works well, as it gradually builds up tension. However, for fans of the franchise, the story feels like it treads on familiar ground. Structurally, it resembles the earlier MHA movie, “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission.” Both explore themes of quirk enhancements, Deku going on his own with a new character and a villain who believes that taking over the world is best.

Another issue here is that the movie is set between seasons. The seventh season just came out, so it doesn’t feel like there are any real stakes. It’s similar to how standalone Star Wars movies or shows set between episodes three and four can feel exciting in the moment, but ultimately inconsequential in the larger narrative. We know that the characters, especially Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki, are safe because of the show’s ongoing timeline, so the urgency doesn’t hit as hard as it could. That said, the film’s execution of its story is solid, even if it doesn’t bring any major surprises. It does provide some fun character moments and engaging interactions that fans of the series will appreciate.

One of the most exciting parts of My Hero Academia has always been its fight scenes, and “My Hero Academia: You’re Next” mostly delivers on that front. However, similar to the animation changes, the movie’s fight scenes feel a bit different compared to the show. The fights are cool, but they lack the emotional weight and epic feel that the series’ most iconic battles have. In the anime, the biggest fights often feel like they have everything riding on the line, with intense emotional stakes and breathtaking animation. In “My Hero Academia: You’re Next,” while the action is fun, it doesn’t reach those same heights. Part of this is due to the plot’s lower stakes, but some of it also comes down to the film’s execution of the fight scenes, which, while sufficient, does not quite live up to the best battles from the series.

The writing in “My Hero Academia: You’re Next” is consistent and mostly strong. One thing the film does well is stay true to the personalities and dynamics of the characters. The interactions between Deku, Bakugo and the rest of Class 1-A feel authentic, and their dialogue keeps the same tone fans have come to expect from the series. There’s a nice balance of humor although there could be more, seriousness, and friendship between the characters, which helps ground the film.

That said, there are moments where the dialogue can feel a bit simplistic. Some exchanges between characters lack the emotional depth and complexity of the series. This is especially noticeable when it comes to Deku’s character. In the film, his powers are temporarily taken away. While this plot device adds conflict, it feels like a bit of a crutch, and the film would have been stronger if the villain had been written to be more of a genuine threat rather than weakening the protagonist.

Overall, “My Hero Academia: You’re Next” is a solid addition to the MHA universe. It offers fans a fun break from the intense main storyline and delivers plenty of action, familiar faces and some exciting new villains. While there are areas where it could have been improved, like the animation style and the overall stakes of the story, it’s still a great watch for fans of the series.

For die-hard MHA fans, this movie is a must-watch. However, for those looking for something as groundbreaking or emotionally intense as the best moments from the anime, “My Hero Academia: You’re Next” might not fully satisfy. Despite that, the film was enjoyable because at the end of the day, it’s still My Hero Academia, and it provides a much-needed break from the stress of the ongoing main story.

Verdict: “My Hero Academia: You’re Next” offers an exciting but mixed experience, with solid writing, true-to-character interactions, and vibrant visuals, but it falls short on emotional stakes and animation quality compared to the main series.