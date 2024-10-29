The recent passing of California Senator Dianne Feinstein has opened up a seat for this upcoming race, with the two main candidates, Democratic Representative Adam Schiff and Republican candidate Steve Garvey. The current race for state senate covers the contrast between the two candidates’ political backgrounds, experiences and core agendas.

Adam Schiff, a member of the Democratic party since 1996, is most recognized for his role in former President Trump’s impeachment. As the Chair of the House of Intelligence Committee, Schiff led the investigation into the allegations of Trump’s abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, his political opponent at the time. Schiff oversaw public hearings and gathered evidence that Trump had misused his political authority for personal gain. The Former Federal Prosecutor, a Stanford undergraduate and Harvard Law graduate, has built his political career around national security and transparency in governance.

Schiff’s most notable case was the prosecution of Richard W. Miller, former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, who was charged with espionage for the Soviet Union, making this the first time that an FBI agent was prosecuted for such crimes.

Due to his role as a senior member of the House Judiciary and Appropriation Committee, Schiff has experience working in government. He claims that his top priority is to provide working class families with more economic opportunities. Schiff’s campaign focuses on reproductive freedom, healthcare reform, addressing California’s housing crisis and improving public transport. He attributes the rising homeless population to the high cost of living and housing shortage, and advocates for building affordable housing.

Steve Garvey, former Major League Baseball player with the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, is new to the political scene. Garvey aligns with many of Former President Trump’s policies, including issues such as immigration, public safety and homelessness.

His campaign’s main focus is to address what he describes as “quality of life issues.” Garvey opposes the “catch and release” policies on immigration and supports stronger border enforcements. He advocates for the “Back the Blue” initiative, which pushes towards increasing resources and training for law enforcement.

Garvey primarily views homelessness as an issue of addiction and mental health, and proposes placing unhoused individuals into treatment facilities. He also supports instituting a few Trump-era regulations, primarily those concerning energy initiatives and environmental regulations, as he aims to minimize what he views as regulatory burdens on the economy.

Their predecessor, Senator Dianne Feinstein, held her Senate seat for three decades. According to The Shalvi Encyclopedia of Jewish Women, Feinstein was known for her centrist policies and bipartisanship. She is most recognized for her prominent advocacy for stricter gun control, national security as well as environmental reforms. The upcoming election on Nov. 5, will leave Californians to decide whether to continue her centrist legacy or shift towards a more conservative or progressive future.

At this time, Adam Schiff is leading the polls with 57.3%, while Garvey trails behind at 34.7%. Both candidates continue to amplify their voices and appeal to California voters as election day approaches. The two candidates are emphasizing their different approaches to public safety, economic policy and homelessness.





